OTM 2026, Asia's leading travel trade show, will take place in Mumbai from 5 to 7 February 2026 at the Jio World Convention Centre. Recognised by NielsenIQ as the Leading Travel Trade Show in India and Asia for two consecutive years, OTM 2026 is expected to host over 2,200 exhibitors from more than 60 countries, with 45+ National Tourism Organisations already confirmed and 30+ destinations participating exclusively at OTM. The show is also set to welcome 50,000+ trade visitors and 1,000+ hosted and VIP buyers, bringing together the global travel ecosystem at a time when India has emerged as one of the world's most strategically important outbound tourism markets.

- Asia's Leading Travel Trade Show, organized by Fairfest Media Ltd., to host 2,200+ exhibitors from 60+ countries at Jio World Convention Centre India: From Emerging Market to Strategic Priority Before the pandemic, India was often viewed as a promising but still emerging outbound market for many destinations. Today, that perception has shifted decisively. Rising disposable incomes, expanding air connectivity and a growing appetite for long-haul and experience-led travel have positioned India as a primary growth engine for global tourism. OTM 2026 reflects this transition clearly, marking a defining moment both for the platform and for India's role in global destination strategy.

Exotic and Emerging Destinations Signal a New Phase of Engagement What sets this edition apart is how visibly this shift is reflected in destination participation. Countries that were once considered niche or aspirational for Indian travellers are now actively engaging with India as their next growth market. Confirmed participation at OTM 2026 spans a wide global spectrum, including Bhutan, Cambodia, Cayman Islands, Fiji, Georgia, Greece, Indonesia, Israel, Kenya (KATO), Korea, Malaysia, Malaysia Airlines, Mauritius, Morocco, Namibia, Nepal, Oman, Peru, Philippines, Seychelles, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tanzania, Turkiye, Uganda and Zambia, alongside city and regional destination bodies such as Visit Almaty, Visit Brussels and Danang Tourism Promotion Centre.

Several of these destinations are participating exclusively at OTM 2026, underscoring the platform's strategic importance as their primary interface with the Indian travel trade. Destinations including Cambodia, Cayman Islands, Fiji, Greece, Indonesia, Israel, Mauritius, Morocco, Namibia, Oman, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Seychelles, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tanzania, Turkiye and Uganda are investing in long-term trade partnerships and market development through OTM. Reflecting the growing importance of air connectivity in unlocking outbound travel from India, OTM 2026 will also see the participation of Malaysia Airlines as the Partner Airline, with the biggest Pavilion at OTM, as well as the biggest-ever participation by Air India, showcasing the airline sector's role in supporting India's expanding global travel footprint.

Established Markets Reinforce Long-Term Commitment Alongside emerging and exotic destinations established Western markets continue to reinforce their commitment to India. Major European destinations, supported by participation from organisations such as the European Tourism Association, as well as countries including France and Greece, will be present at the event. Participation from the US Commercial Service further highlights sustained strategic interest from North America. Africa is also emerging as a key focus region, with multiple African tourism boards participating officially as countries across the continent increasingly position India as a core source market for leisure, adventure, wildlife and experiential travel. A Platform Designed for Business Outcomes

OTM has reinforced its positioning as a focused B2B market-access platform designed to deliver measurable ROI. The 2026 edition will see participation from airlines, hotels and resorts, destination management companies, cruise operators, attractions, travel technology providers and the wider travel and tourism ecosystem. Structured engagement remains central to the platform, with 50,000+ pre-scheduled B2B meetings expected to facilitate targeted conversations and meaningful commercial outcomes for exhibitors and buyers. OTM Forum: Leadership, Insight and Industry Direction Complementing the exhibition, OTM Forum will host a robust programme of thought leadership and market intelligence sessions, bringing together senior leaders from destinations, airlines, travel platforms, corporate travel, MICE, weddings and technology. Key sessions will examine themes such as India's journey toward becoming a 100-million outbound traveller market, evolving demand drivers amid global disruption, the role of agentic AI in travel, the future of corporate travel, emerging destination demand and the renewed relevance of intermediaries in India's travel ecosystem.

Confirmed speakers include senior executives from Cleartrip, Paytm Travel, TBO, Sabre, SOTC Travel, Skyscanner, Thomas Cook India, Indigo, RateGain, Thrillophilia, Pickyourtrail and Dream Set Go, alongside leaders from tourism boards including Switzerland Tourism, Sarawak Tourism Board, Malaysia, Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority and the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism, as well as travel journalists and industry analysts. The event will also feature CineLocales, a dedicated marketplace connecting global destinations with film, television and OTT production stakeholders, highlighting the growing convergence of tourism, content and destination branding. Commenting ahead of the event, Sanjiv Agarwal, Chairman & CEO, Fairfest Media Ltd., said, "For a long time, India was seen as an emerging opportunity. Today, it is one of the most sought-after and strategic travel markets globally. OTM was created to serve this exact moment, as a platform where the global travel industry can engage directly with India's decision-makers in a focused, ROI-driven environment. With OTM 2026, we are building on the strong confidence shown by the industry and delivering an even more impactful edition with exhibitors from over 60 countries participating."

The detailed agenda is available at: https://meetingdiary.otm.co.in/agenda?date=2026-02-05 Event Details OTM 2026 Dates: 5, 6 & 7 February 2026 Venue: Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai Organiser: Fairfest Media About OTM and Fairfest Media: OTM is Asia's leading travel trade platform, connecting global travel suppliers with India and Asia's fastest-growing travel markets through large-scale exhibitions, curated buyer programmes and structured B2B engagement. OTM is organised by Fairfest Media. Founded in 1989, Fairfest Media is a global trade show organiser and media company, providing platforms for doing business in the world's fastest-growing markets. Fairfest recently acquired WTE Miami, the fastest-growing travel show in the United States, which will be held at the Miami Beach Convention Centre on the 27th and 28th of October, 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://otm.co.in/. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867266/OTM_2026.jpg