PRNewswire Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 4: Before the workday began, PalTech employees came together over three mornings to pack 1,000 school kits for children in need--starting their day with purpose before turning to their regular responsibilities. The kits, which include notebooks, stationery and essential learning supplies, are now being distributed to underprivileged students across schools in and around Hyderabad, helping them begin the new academic year with the resources they need. A second phase, adding another 800 school kits, is already underway. "For many of our students, access to basic learning materials makes a real difference to how they begin the school year. The school bags, notebooks and stationery provided by PalTech have brought great joy to our children. We sincerely appreciate PalTech's support and commitment to creating better opportunities for our students," said P. Archana, Headmistress, MPPS Anjaiah Nagar.

While the initiative will benefit hundreds of students, it also reflects something that has become part of PalTech's identity--employees who willingly come together to contribute their time and skills beyond the workplace. Rather than being driven by a single annual campaign, these efforts have become a natural extension of the company's culture. "Technology is what we do every day. But what defines a company over time is its people. What makes me proud isn't the number of school kits we packed. It's the number of people who chose to come in early, work together and make it happen. That says more about who we are than anything we could write in a slide deck," said Shanthi Palreddy, Co-Founder & Director, PalTech.

Employee-Led Community Initiatives The school kit initiative is one example of how PalTech employees contribute outside their day-to-day responsibilities. Earlier this year, employees volunteered at Marepally Government School in Nalgonda district, repainting classrooms, improving the school campus and planting trees to create a brighter learning environment for the children. PalTech also partnered with Seva Bharathi Telangana as the Platinum Sponsor and Technology Partner for the 10th edition of Run for a Girl Child, supporting girls' education and empowerment. Beyond sponsorship, PalTech contributed its technology expertise by supporting registrations and digital event operations, helping deliver a seamless experience for nearly 12,000 participants--an event flagged off by District Collector Harichandana Dasari and cricket legend Mithali Raj, while allowing organisers to focus on the cause.

Employees also partnered with Goonj for a clothing collection and distribution drive, promoting sustainable reuse while supporting families in rural communities. Different initiatives, different causes, but the same willingness to step forward. "Being part of these initiatives reminded us that even small contributions can create visible change. Whether it was packing school kits or helping improve a school space, every activity felt meaningful because we could see the impact directly," said Santhosh Gongada, Senior Manager, PalTech. A Culture of Participation For PalTech, community initiatives are not about visibility. They are about participation. Whether solving complex technology challenges for global enterprises or supporting local communities, the focus remains the same: bringing people together to create meaningful outcomes through collective effort.

As the organization continues to grow as a technology partner for enterprises worldwide, the company remains equally focused on strengthening its role as a responsible corporate citizen. PalTech will continue to build programs that support children, schools, rural communities, and social causes where sustained participation can create meaningful, long-term impact. About PalTech PalTech is a global technology services company helping enterprises solve complex business challenges through Artificial Intelligence, Digital Product Engineering, Data & Analytics, Cloud and DevOps. With offices across the United States and India, PalTech combines engineering excellence with an execution-focused approach to deliver practical, measurable business outcomes. Built on a culture of ownership, collaboration, and continuous learning, the company partners with clients to transform ideas into lasting value.

For more information about PalTech and its community initiatives, visit PalTech CSR page. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)