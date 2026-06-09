PNN New Delhi [India], June 9: PAN HR Solutions Limited (BSE - SME: 544698), a provider of manpower outsourcing, staffing, payroll management, facility management and compliance solutions, announced its financial results for H2 FY26 and FY26. Key Financial Highlights H2 FY26 Performance Highlights * Total Income stood at ₹12,656.59 lakhs in H2 FY26, compared to ₹9,885.11 lakhs in H2 FY25, registering a growth of 28.04%. * EBITDA increased to ₹486.89 lakhs in H2 FY26 from ₹374.85 lakhs in H2 FY25, reflecting a growth of 29.89%. * EBITDA Margin stood at 3.85% in H2 FY26, compared to 3.79% in H2 FY25, showing an improvement of 5 basis points.

* Net Profit rose significantly to ₹432.20 lakhs in H2 FY26, compared to ₹167.79 lakhs in H2 FY25, marking a growth of 157.58%. * Net Profit Margin improved to 3.41% in H2 FY26 from 1.70% in H2 FY25, an improvement of 172 basis points. * Earnings Per Share (EPS) increased to ₹7.64 in H2 FY26, compared to ₹3.10 in H2 FY25, registering a growth of 146.45%. FY26 Performance Highlights * Total Income for FY26 stood at ₹23,525.76 lakhs. * EBITDA for FY26 stood at ₹855.83 lakhs. * EBITDA Margin for FY26 stood at 3.64%. * Net Profit for FY26 stood at ₹750.29 lakhs. * Net Profit Margin for FY26 stood at 3.19%.

* Earnings Per Share (EPS) for FY26 stood at ₹13.26. * Net Worth: ₹3,751.18 Lakhs * Cash & Bank Balance: ₹2,433.61 Lakhs * Debt-Free Balance Sheet with finance cost of only ₹3.21 Lakhs Other Key Highlights: * Maintained workforce deployment base exceeding 10,000 personnel across client locations. * Continued servicing leading clients across e-commerce, quick commerce, logistics, manufacturing, and facility management sectors. * Successfully completed BSE SME IPO during FY26, raising ₹1,404 Lakhs and significantly strengthening the Company's balance sheet. * Maintained strong compliance standards with timely statutory payments and payroll processing across operations. * Initiated transition towards the Pay & Collect operating model, expected to support larger client engagements and future growth.

Performance Drivers * FY26 profitability improvement was primarily driven by operational restructuring, employee cost rationalisation, productivity enhancement, and disciplined cost management. * Employee benefit expenses reduced from ₹789.94 Lakhs in FY25 to ₹493.19 Lakhs in FY26, reflecting optimisation of managerial remuneration, improved productivity per associate, and organisational restructuring following the IPO process. * The Company also benefited from a virtually debt-free balance sheet, resulting in finance costs of only ₹3.21 Lakhs during FY26. Lower depreciation and improved tax efficiency further supported profitability growth. * Despite a moderation in revenue due to contract repricing and billing cycle adjustments, the Company maintained a stable deployment base of over 10,000 personnel and improved overall profitability through operational discipline and efficient resource utilisation.

Industry Presence * PAN HR Solutions continues to maintain a strong presence across: * E-commerce and Warehousing * Quick Commerce * Logistics and Last-Mile Operations * Industrial and Manufacturing Services * Facility Management Services The Company serves workforce requirements across fulfilment centres, warehouses, logistics hubs, industrial facilities, and corporate establishments. Growth Outlook * Management expects FY27 growth to be supported by: * Deployment of IPO proceeds towards working capital expansion. * Expansion of the Pay & Collect business model. * Growth in quick commerce and e-commerce workforce demand. * Entry into additional geographies and industry verticals. * Expansion of higher-margin services such as payroll outsourcing, compliance management, and HR consulting. Mr. Rajeev Kumar - Managing Director & CEO, PAN HR Solutions Limited, said: "FY26 was an important year for PAN HR Solutions as we strengthened our balance sheet, completed our public listing, and enhanced operational efficiency across the organisation. While the year witnessed revenue moderation due to contract repricing and billing-cycle adjustments, we delivered strong growth in profitability through disciplined cost management, productivity improvements, and organisational restructuring. The successful IPO has provided us with a strong liquidity position that will support working capital expansion and accelerate our transition towards the Pay & Collect model. We continue to maintain a workforce deployment base of over 10,000 personnel and remain focused on deepening relationships with existing clients while expanding into new sectors and geographies. As demand for organised workforce solutions continues to grow across e-commerce, quick commerce, logistics, and industrial sectors, we believe PAN HR Solutions is well positioned to capture emerging opportunities and create long-term value for stakeholders."

About PAN HR Solutions Limited PAN HR Solutions Limited is engaged in providing comprehensive human resource management and workforce solutions to businesses across India. The Company offers manpower recruitment, staffing solutions, payroll management, facility management services, and compliance auditing services. Operating on a B2B model, PAN HR Solutions caters to diverse industries by providing end-to-end workforce management solutions ranging from unskilled to skilled manpower deployment. Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, like government actions, local, political, or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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