PNN

New Delhi [India], March 27: Pasenture Technologies Pvt. Ltd., an InsurTech-focused SaaS company incorporated in November 2022, is sharpening its focus on India's insurance distribution ecosystem, positioning its flagship platform, BimaBook, as a scalable digital operating system for insurance brokers and intermediaries.

The company develops customized software solutions and SaaS platforms for insurance agents, corporate agents, brokers, and distribution networks. Its technology is designed to simplify policy management, automate commissions, centralize data, and enable real-time reporting through multi-level login and role-based access systems.

Pasenture stated that its approach goes beyond conventional software development by closely studying manual processes, compliance requirements, and reporting gaps within insurance businesses. The company builds workflow-driven systems aimed at reducing processing time, improving operational transparency, and enhancing overall efficiency.