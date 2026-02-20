VMPL

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 20: A student enrolled with PhysicsWallah (PW)'s Vidyapeeth has secured the highest percentile score from Jammu & Kashmir in the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1, the results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 16.

A resident of Jammu, Amiteshwar Singh, achieved an overall 99.83 percentile, emerging as the Union Territory topper. The subject-wise scores included 99.48 percentile in Physics, 99.72 in Chemistry, and 99.76 in Mathematics.

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination was conducted across 658 centres globally, including 15 international centres, with participation from aspirants across India and abroad. Amiteshwar was enrolled in PW Vidyapeeth and prepared through the 2-year classroom programme. He prepared through PW's learning ecosystem that helped him with systematic revision and consistent practice.