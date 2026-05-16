VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 16: PhysicsWallah (PW) students secured above 99% in the CBSE Class 12 Board Examinations 2026, the results of which were announced this week. The students stood out among the more than 17 lakh candidates who appeared for the exams this year.

The top performers included Sonakshi Goyal, who secured 99.6% in the Science stream, along with Priya Palbabu, scoring 99.4% in Commerce and Kristi Chauhan, who got 99.2% in the Humanities stream, among other students. These three students achieved notable scores while maintaining academic consistency alongside balancing co-curricular activities.

Sharing their experiences, Sonakshi said, "Consistent preparation, regular practice, and guidance from my school teachers and the faculty at PhysicsWallah (PW) helped me immensely in achieving a good score." Kristi shared, "During my preparation, I followed a disciplined approach and a structured study plan to stay on track. I am grateful for the constant support of my family, friends, school teachers, and Samir Sir from PW, who kept me motivated throughout the journey." Priya added, "Regular revision, along with solving sample papers and PYQs from PW, played a key role in helping me achieve a good percentage."