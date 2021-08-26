Piramal Realty unveils 'ReserveMemories' campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): (https://www.piramalrealty.com) Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of the Piramal Group, has launched its brand-new campaign #ReserveMemories. The purpose of the campaign is to showcase to consumers the importance of securing memories and cherishing them with their loved ones in their own abode.

The campaign is curated basis consumer insights where owning a home and cherishing memories with your loved ones is considered an asset of a lifetime. To nurture these sentiments, Piramal Realty is providing a trio of offers to ensure homebuying is made easy for families across Piramal Realty's residential portfolio in Mumbai for a limited time.

According to a recent report by Knight Frank, housing sales saw year-on-year accelerated growth of 67 per cent during the January-June, 21 period with 99,416 units across eight cities, with major sales witnessed in Mumbai and Pune. The report predicts that with stable property prices and historically low interest rates on home loans, the sales momentum will continue during the second half of 2021. It also gives credit to the tremendous success from the reduction of stamp duty in Maharashtra.

Kyron Dinshaw, Vice President and Head of Marketing, Piramal Realty, said, "Owning a home is one of the most important decisions in an individual's life, and at Piramal Realty, we are committed to fulfilling these evolving needs for a potential homebuyer. We believe that memories are a way of holding on to the things you love, the things you are, the things you never want to lose. Through this campaign, we intend to support homebuyers to reserve their memories with a trio of exciting offers. These offers will help our customers indulge in the experience of luxury living, creating endless memories in their dream home, which will be cherished for a lifetime."

With a significant increase in the number of first-time homebuyers and homebuyers who are upgrading themselves by purchasing spacious homes, the campaign offers a Trio of benefits across our portfolio of residential projects namely Piramal Mahalaxmi, (https://www.piramalvaikunth.com) Piramal Vaikunth (Thane), Piramal Revanta (Mulund), and Piramal Aranya (Byculla). With all the three benefits combined, customers could enjoy an easy and stress-free homebuying experience where they can create memories for a lifetime with their loved ones.

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with 17 mn sq. ft. of residential and commercial under development in and around Mumbai. In 2015, two of the world's most respected private equity investors invested USD 235 million dollars for a minority stake in the company.

Piramal Realty aims to be the gold standard in design, quality, safety, and customer-centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's developments, while being cutting edge and contemporary, focus on embracing a more intuitive definition of luxury, which celebrates nature, greenery, space, light, ventilation, art, culture, and community living.

The Piramal Group, led by Ajay Piramal, is one of India's foremost business conglomerates with a global footprint. With operations in 30 countries and brand presence in over 100 markets, the Group's consolidated revenues were ~USD 1.7 billion in FY2021, with ~37% of revenues generated from outside India. The Group's diversified portfolio includes a presence in industries in pharma, financial services, and real estate.

