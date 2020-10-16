Pizza Hut expands iconic pan pizza range & targets double digit growth in delivery & takeaway

-
Strategically timed ahead of the crucial festive and cricketing season, Pizza Hut India has launched ten new variants of its iconic pan pizzas to give pizza lovers the #UltimatePanSatisfaction.
The brand is expecting 30 per cent growth in sales this quarter on the back of strong delivery, higher group ordering volume and the new product lineup. Pizza Hut has seen a strong surge in delivery and takeaway sales in the last few months with delivery contributing to over 60 per cent sales currently and takeaway surpassing even last year's numbers.
Pizza Hut debuted its Original Pan Pizza in 1980 in the US and this iconic menu item continues to exceed expectations as the most satisfying and most indulgent pizza around the world. The brand is currently hosting a celebration across 55 countries, declaring October as the Global Pizza Month and serving up specials for fans around the world in honour of the 40th Pan-Anniversary.
"We exist for the love of pizza and I am confident that consumers will thoroughly relish the new range. We are looking forward to a great quarter with double digit growth in delivery and our investments in product innovation, safety and hygiene measures and strong delivery capabilities will help us achieve this ambitious target," said Merrill Pereyra, Managing Director, Pizza Hut, India Subcontinent.
Pizza Hut's new range comprises the most satisfying, delicious and indulgent pan pizzas ever, loaded with abundant toppings, a new thicker and flavourful herb-infused sauce and 100 per cent mozzarella cheese. They make their dough fresh every day, in their stores.
Innovative variants like Malai Chicken Tikka, Veg Kebab Surprise, Chicken Pepper Crunch and Double Paneer Supreme have been especially curated to give pizza lovers in India the ultimate satisfaction in every bite. Pizza Hut has made no change in pricing and will continue its value offers like Buy One Get One free on medium pizzas, Hut Treat Meals, My Box and Wow Everyday Value to make the new range accessible to all consumers.
Pizza Hut has launched an extensive #UltimatePanSatisfaction digital campaign powered by online advertising, social media and new-age platforms to promote the new range of pan pizzas.
"Our #UltimatePanSatisfaction campaign perfectly captures the promise of the ultimate oh-so-satisfying pizza experience and cheekily compares it to being 'more satisfying than' the satisfaction of things we are all familiar with the perfect game score, cracking your knuckles or even popping bubble wrap!" said Neha, Marketing Director, Pizza Hut India, while talking about the campaign.
Campaign videos:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CFzngrApMCF/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CGKrXKjpeN2/
The brand has successfully navigated the COVID-19 disruption through operational agility and responsiveness to customers' needs by starting Contactless services, offering relevant value deals and implementing strict safety and hygiene practices.
