Polycab engages consumers with its latest TVC 'Hap Hap Happy, Yeh Dil Hai Free'

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/Mediawire): Polycab India Limited (PIL), India's leading electricals brand has launched its new TVC 'Hap-Hap-Happy, Yeh Dil hai Free'. On the notes of "Dance of Joy", the TVC features Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, performing on the new Masterbrand campaign.

Quickly turning into a trendy jingle with the millennials in India, here's what its success mantra progressively stands for!

Consumer engagement is key to marketing success in the digitised new-world and Polycab India Limited (PIL) is bang on track with that maxim. Speaking on Polycab's new campaign Nilesh Malani, Chief Marketing Officer, Polycab India Limited said, "We believe Polycab's Masterbrand campaign 'Dance of Joy' taps into various occasions where consumers interact with our range of products like Fans, LED Lights, Wires and Smart Home Automation. This new-age brand communication uses musical route to effectively communicate brands relevance and benefits in general day-to-day life of Indian consumer. The commercial is riding on elements of happiness and joy, keeping the consumer at the heart of the narrative."

Polycab's new campaign is about musical notes that keeps the viewers engrossed with the upbeat, lyrics "Hap-Hap-Happy, Yeh dil hai free". It establishes the essence of being liberated and blissful, upon using Polycab products, taking the viewers through an appealingly creative sequence of frames from indoor to large outdoor spaces, showcasing the Polycab range of customer-centric products such as LED Lights, Fans, Smart Home-Automation, Green Wires and Cables, reflecting the ecstatic influence of Polycab FMEG products in the lives of consumers.

While the campaign stands out effectively in associating brand relevance with the lives of Indian consumers and in establishing a pertinent and modern brand image for Polycab with high brand recall amongst the masses. The TVC is being aired on channels across genres along with digital and social media platforms.

Kudos to the entire creative team comprising Shwetabh Varma for exceptional direction, Aman Pant for peppy music, Gautam Pandit for wonderful lyrics, Campaign Director Sheetanshu Dube for conceptualising this beautiful campaign of Polycab.

Sangeetha N, President & NCD RK Swamy BBDO said "The Polycab range of best-in-class products and services enable, brightens, rejuvenate, and provide safety to consumers delivering on its brand promise of being connected with the consumers for lifetime. The Dance of Joy campaign with Ayushmann Khurrana breaks from the clutter and stands out capturing, this joyful and happy experience of consumers through this campaign."

Polycab believes in connecting and integrating with their consumers and therefore, very soon will be announcing the "Dance of Joy - Reel Challenge" in tunes with "Hap-Hap-Happy, Yeh dil hai free", inviting consumers to perform and record the distinctive choreographed moves on the campaign upbeats and upload their videos on Polycab campaign Social Media handles.

STRIVING TO EXCEL: Besides integrating, Polycab is always striving to excel with highest product quality to ensure unmatched performance.

Video link: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LPXvY2lZNso)

Check out the latest details and information on: (https://polycab.com)

Buy the products on: (https://www.amazon.in/stores/page/282F5AEB-BEBD-4492-8E39-31D2DF163567?channel=FBBF)

Follow our Instagram to know more about the campaign- (https://www.instagram.com/polycabindia)

