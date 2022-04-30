Portl: A Smart Mirror providing a high degree of personalization

You would like to read
- "One Switch" launches smart home automation franchising options
- Technicolor Creative Studios co-powers VFX and More Summit to empower India's Animation and VFX Industry
- Bajaj Capital transforms 360-Degree Customer Experience with SimpleCRM
- Zeiss Medical Technology introduces ground-breaking INTRABEAM 600 device in India to treat breast cancer
- India to Look Younger as Leading American Brand 7e Wellness launches first-of-its-kind Microcurrent Device for Anti-Ageing Treatment
New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI/PNN): November 2021 saw a revolutionary new products in the fitness industry. Portl is a Smart Mirror based personalised fitness and wellness device. This is a compact device that will easily fit in your home without any extra space.
The mirror serves as a personal trainer and home gym with multiple features which will help you train and work out in the comfort of your own home. Within just a few months of the product's release, Portl has witnessed an overwhelming response and appreciation from the audience.
Positioned as a one-stop solution for all your workout and fitness needs, Portl covers every aspect of your fitness and workout journey, from suggesting the workout routine for your body type to correcting your posture; this smart mirror does it all.
The smart mirror by Portl is a powerhouse of information, providing you with access to all your fitness and workout requirements right in front of you. With Portl, one gets access to hundreds of workouts on-demand and live across HIIT, Strength, Dance Fitness, Endurance, Yoga, Mindfulness and Nutrition Coaching. The device is also equipped with bio-sensors that measure a user's Blood pressure, Glucose, ECG, Respiratory rate and much more.
Talking about the multiple features of Portl, the CEO and Co-founder, Indraneel Gupta, said, "Portl democratizes access to high-quality personalized training and gives people the flexibility and convenience of a world-class personal trainer available to them on-demand. Consumers now have the autonomy to adopt healthier practices that fit their lifestyle actively, and Portl constantly helps improve their overall health. The combination of a stylish Smart Mirror with a high degree of workout personalization, AI-powered form-feedback, and customized Wellness services makes the Portl Studio a comprehensive, holistic health and wellness companion. Portl is ushering in a new era of personalized fitness and wellness, and we are excited about bringing Portl into every home."
Adding on to the same, the CTO and Co-founder Vishal Chandapeta said, " ''Coming to AI in particular, over the past few years we have seen heavy adoption of algorithms and products in not only classical markets, but others as well, such as the well-known adoption and removal of AI in banking systems for generating loan approvals, or in the judicial system, where it was being used to set bail based on perceived recidivism rates as suggested by the AI. To ensure and trust such life-altering decisions to a purely mathematical system, no matter how advanced, removes the human element from the picture and should not be allowed. "
Portl is continuously expanding its functionality by adding new features and working on making its AI better. Portl revolutionizes the personalization aspect at scale with smart sensors that correct a user's form in real-time while performing exercises in front of the mirror. Each individual gets customised programs that ensure highly relevant and engaging content from the instructors on-demand and via live classes.
The convenience, form-factor, personalisation aspects of the Portl products shine through with the sleek Smart Mirror design; the overall product features were designed keeping in mind the evolving needs of the consumers. With Portl devices entering the homes of new users every day, the focus is catering to the entire family's needs, and not just for the fitness enthusiasts. The fitness and wellness content caters to multiple age groups and different experience levels to ensure that they will always receive a variety of relevant and engaging fitness programming, nutrition coaching, mental wellness, and general health improvement services no matter what life stage one is at through the Portl platform.
Portl is a technology company based out of Hyderabad, India, that designs and manufactures the proprietary Portl range of Smart Mirror devices that essentially work as a Personalized and On-demand Fitness Trainer, Digital health and Wellness companion. The company aims to create affordable access to high-quality and personalized fitness and wellness by leveraging cutting-edge AI for Exercise Form-feedback and end-to-end programme personalization. The Portl Studio is the flagship product of the Portl ecosystem and is available across Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi before expanding to other cities.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor