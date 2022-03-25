Powerlook Launches New Refreshing, Comfortable and Affordable Spring Collection Exclusively For Men

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI/PNN): Powerlook Men's Fashion brand is crafted for modern-day professionals who seamlessly juggle between work and play. It has a wide range of clothing options for youth which is the new status symbol for those who are fashion-conscious. The clothing range is known to add some extra flair to one's appearance and is something to look out for with young styles in a fresh pallete that is ideal for summer. Men can venture out without any time worrying about the heat.
As the omicron wave ebbs, and offices, colleges, restaurants, and theatres open up without restrictions, Powerlook has launched its spring/summer cozy cool and stylish collection for men which is exquisite and perfectly captures the vibe of the season. Whether going on a holiday, chilling with friends, gymming, going around the town, beach, events, a lunch, party, entertainment gig, or outing, Powerlook has a wide range of finely curated collections that one shouldn't miss at all.
Raghav Pawar, Co-founder of Powerlook said, "Powerlook is one of the fastest-growing e-commerce brands in India which offers a unique range of men's streetwear with a shade of western touch. The brand is ramping up the portfolio to offer fashion-forward consumers as summer is known to weave magic into one's life. The brand has a presence online as well offline. Powerlook proudly delivers stocks to the remotest areas in India. It has a good response in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The brand is witnessing an increased demand for casual wear in lighter tones, smaller checks, and linen, co-ords, oversized drop shoulder shirts, fun prints t-shirts, sweatshirts, bold graphic t-shirts, tie-dye prints, vests, oversized drop shoulder tracksuits, baggy ripped jeans, army shorts, track pants and pastel shirts."
Raghav added, "The clothes are made with good quality material, minutely designed with care and attention to detail. We're dedicated to giving you the very best of men's streetwear, with a focus on the best style and comfort. The Collection is eye-catching, high-quality, vibrant, versatile, and available in all sizes. Powerlook is a one-stop-shop for creative and unique clothing style options with pocket-friendly budgets. Fresh stock is available on a weekly basis at all the stores and websites so that men can spruce up the wardrobe with the spring collection."
