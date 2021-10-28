PRAMA showcases Indigenous Innovations

You would like to read
- NITIE, Mumbai successfully completes the 30 hour Global Online Certification Course on Supply Chain Digitization and Management for 2500+ Participants
- Jimmy Mistry launches world's first business platform, Della Leaders Club
- "My contribution to the society in these testing times is only a fragment of what the society has given me" - Nitin Agarwal
- Notion Press authors Nitin Rakesh and Jerry Wind win International Business Book of the Year Award 2021
- PharmaVOICE100 recognizes Incedo CEO Nitin Seth as a Life Sciences Industry Leader
New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Commemorating the 'Make-in-India' Vision for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways released a special commemorative book on India's Leading Indigenous Video Security Brand 'PRAMA' in New Delhi.
The book captures the inspiring story of the evolution of 'PRAMA' and the missionary zeal for local manufacturing to provide boost to the Prime Minister's vision for a self-reliant India. PRAMA is India's largest and one of the first companies truly representing the motto of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.
PRAMA India participated in the 9th edition of TrafficInfraTech Expo 2021 to showcase the latest technologies, products and solutions for the transportation sector in the area of Transport Security, Traffic and Smart Mobility solutions.
PRAMA India offers indigenously manufactured innovative solutions for various verticals including the transportation segments. The brand is focused on developing products that carry the pride of India whilst ensuring boost to the local economy by ensuring employment opportunities.
The company has made significant investments to create a product portfolio that combines cutting-edge technology with the best of innovation and quality from India that put the country on the global map for security and surveillance products. PRAMA India is grateful to Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon'ble Minister, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for releasing the special coffee table book which presents the journey of PRAMA into India's Leading Indigenous Security Brand, for the world.
India's vast transportation sector is fast evolving with the latest smart mobility trends and innovative security solutions. The TrafficInfraTech expo continues to be a relevant platform to demonstrate latest technologies, products and solutions to the key stakeholders of the transportation ecosystem.
The latest transportation solutions for highway, metro, airport and port have been put on display by PRAMA at the expo along with solutions for Licence Plate Recognition, Public Safety, Law Enforcement and 'In vehicle monitoring' system.
Founded on the core belief to put India on the global map for video security products, PRAMA is India's largest and one of the first companies truly representing the motto of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. The indigenous brand, PRAMA celebrates the maxim of 'Made for India, Made by India and Made in India' and manufactures high quality video security products catering to all the security needs.
Encouraged by the Indian government's 'Make-in-India' initiative, PRAMA India has established India's first world-class manufacturing facility to help transform India into a global manufacturing and export hub for video security products.
The company has a commitment to empower India through indigenous manufacturing of video security products. Its R & D Centre has been developed keeping in mind the ever-changing technology and advancements to innovate and update the hardware and software solutions.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor