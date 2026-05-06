Gujarat board Class 10 results 2026 Time: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will declare the Class 10 (SSC) results 2026 on May 6 at 8:00 am. The announcement was confirmed by Gujarat’s Education Minister, Pradyuman Vaja.

Students who appeared for the board examinations will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official website — gseb.org — using their seat number. Along with SSC results, the board will also release the Sanskrit Pratham examination results.

This year, around 15.27 lakh students appeared for the Gujarat Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations, which were conducted across 1,701 centres in the state.

How to check and download the Gujarat SSC result 2026?

· Visit the official website at gseb.org.

· Press the Gujarat SSC Result 2026 link.

· Fill in the seat number carefully.

· Click the Submit button.

· The result will display on the screen.

· Download and save the scorecard.

· Take a printout for later use.

How to check GSEB 10th result 2026 via WhatsApp?

· Save this official GSEB number to your contacts – 6357300971

· Open a chat with this number on WhatsApp.

ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026: When will Class 12 results be out? Latest updates · Today at 8 AM, just message your Seat Number to get your results instantly on WhatsApp.

GSEB 10th Result 2026: Details mentioned on the scorecard

Although it is tentative, the scorecard you download from gseb.org or WhatsApp today is crucial. As soon as you receive your scores, be careful to look for any spelling mistakes or inconsistencies in the following details:

· Your full name and spelling

· You’re Date of Birth

· Seat Number

· Subject-wise marks and overall grade

· Qualifying status (Pass/Fail).

Official websites to check GSEB SSC result 2026

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the Class 10 (SSC) results online via its official websites and platforms. Students can check and download their result PDF through these websites: gseb.org, result.gseb.org and gsebeservice.com.

Students must receive at least 33% in each subject and 33% overall to pass the test. Additionally, they must receive at least a "D" in every subject.