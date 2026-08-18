PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 18: Prodigy Technovations Pvt. Ltd, a leader in protocol analysis solutions, proudly announces the successful testing and launch of the PGY-UFS5-EX-PA. This groundbreaking tool is the industry's first UFS 5.0 protocol exerciser and analyzer designed to accelerate the development of next-generation flash memory interfaces required for the burgeoning AI-driven ecosystem. Supporting MIPI M-PHY® v6.0, MIPI UniPro® v3.0, and the JEDEC UFS 5.0 specification, the PGY-UFS5-EX-PA enables data transfer rates of 46.64Gbps per lane. This massive leap in throughput is critical for the seamless execution of artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, high-speed mobile computing, automotive ADAS, and immersive AR/VR applications.

As AI moves from the cloud to the 'edge,' mobile devices and automotive SoCs require unprecedented storage performance to handle complex large language models (LLMs) and real-time data processing. The PGY-UFS5-EX-PA provides design and test engineers with the essential tools to validate UniPro v3.0 and UFS 5.0 designs, ensuring they meet the rigorous reliability and performance standards of the AI era. "The shift toward on-device AI demands a fundamental change in how data is accessed and moved," said Godfree Coelho, Founder and CEO of Prodigy Technovations. "Our innovative probing solution and protocol analysis capabilities in the PGY-UFS5-EX-PA address the unique signal acquisition challenges of PAM4 at 46.64Gbps. By overcoming these hurdles, we are empowering SoC and UFS 5.0 vendors to build the high-performance, low-latency storage foundations that AI-driven applications require."

Prodigy Technovations has been a steadfast Contributor member of the MIPI Alliance, actively participating in the M-PHY and UniPro working groups. "MIPI Alliance welcomes continued development activity around tools such as the PGY-UFS5-EX-PA that support implementation and validation of M-PHY v6.0 and UniPro v3.0," said Peter Lefkin, executive director, MIPI Alliance. "These efforts contribute to a healthy ecosystem by helping companies evaluate and adopt these specifications for a range of applications." Key features of the PGY-UFS5.0-EX-PA include: - Support for 46.64Gbps per lane to handle data-intensive AI workloads - Flexibility to capture very large data using continuous streaming of protocol data - Real-time protocol decode with error analysis

- Trigger based on M-PHYv6.0, UniProv3.0 and UFS 5.0 layer packet content - M-PHYv6.0, UniProv3.0 and UFS 5.0 layer protocol decode and analysis Pricing and Availability The PGY-UFS5.0-EX-PA is available for order immediately. For evaluation requests or pricing information, please contact contact@prodigytechno.com. About Prodigy Technovations Prodigy Technovations provides protocol analysis, decode, and PHY layer testing solutions for technologies including PCIe 5.0, eMMC, SD, SDIO, UHS-II, MIPI I3C, MIPI RFFE, and MIPI SPMI, helping engineers validate complex hardware designs. Contact: Godfree Coelho Godfree.coelho@prodigytechno.com +91 8042126100 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)