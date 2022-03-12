'ProductDossier' adds global customers to its PSA Software portfolio.

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI/SRV): In a major announcement, ProductDossier Solutions, a Pune-based software product company have signed numerous deals with professional services organizations to implement TouchBase, their flagship Professional Services Automation (PSA) Software.

The new customers include Hical Technologies, Quality Kiosk, Fischer Advanced Composite Components, Tata Communications, Onward Technologies, Egnyte Inc., Innoplexus, Aujas Cyber Security, Tiger Analytics, and others. ProductDossier is an emerging leader in the professional services automation world.

The leadership team from ProductDossier highlighted a very critical dimension of their success. While there are many PSA solutions available, their implementation success is hardly encouraging. The leadership team spoke in unison that their deployment model, implementation methodology, and most importantly ensuring customer success are the pillars of customer value realization. Their execution planning is rigorous, adaptive, collaborative, and built on ensuring customer success.

Sharing his thoughts on the portfolio expansion, Sandeep Kumar, CEO & Founder said, "The past 18 months have been a great time for TouchBase PSA solution. With deep and comprehensive capabilities, TouchBase PSA continues to empower leaders to deliver outcome predictability and profitable growth along with increased efficiency & productivity. Many customers worldwide have adopted (https://www.productdossier.com/industries/professional-services/) IT professional services automation software. While most PSA solutions focus on features, TouchBase is designed to solve 'real-world business' problems. We leverage deep expertise along with relentless product innovation. We configure TouchBase to the specific needs of every customer and going forward, we expect a surge in the momentum of TouchBase PSA adoption."

From a financial angle, Kumar added, "One of the reasons is the concern about the speed of value realization. Gone are the days when customers could wait for a couple of years before they experienced 'payback value'. At ProductDossier, we completely understand the business pressures of delivering results quickly. In this background, we assure our customers that they would realize value - as quickly as a few weeks from the implementation. Our confidence stems from our deep industry experience, design strategy, and an impeccable deployment model."

Akash Agarwal, Co-Founder & Head of Professional Services, replied, "The Professional Services is a multi-billion-dollar industry globally and PSA Software includes Mavenlink, Wrike, Daptiv, etc. - most of them have great features and capabilities. Most PSA Software is built on standardization with expensive customization. But enterprise customers need solutions specific to their 'organizational context.' This is central to our design strategy - built on industry, products & services, and high configurability. We configure TouchBase PSA Software to the unique customer needs. For example, in professional services, our solution is configured uniquely to engineering services, software development, consulting services, etc."

Highlighting the ProductDossier's commitment to ensure the relevance of innovation, Agarwal elaborated, "TouchBase PSA is holistic - from opportunity & proposal management to project delivery by covering financials, resources, engineering, project management approaches, scheduling, risks & issues, timesheets, and seamless collaboration. Our product innovations get a big endorsement when our customers report experiencing business value from day one of implementing TouchBase PSA."

Commenting on system integration, Chandrashekhar Oruganti, Co-Founder & Head of Engineering said, "PSA Software must offer deep two-way integrations with ERPs, CRMs, Accounting, etc. These integrations enable data integrity. There are other integrations such as MS Office, MS Teams, Google Docs, etc. - these are easier to accomplish!"

By seamlessly integrating with existing IT applications, TouchBase PSA delivers 'one version of professional services truth! ProductDossier is excited about what the future of TouchBase PSA could do to their customers' businesses, key decision-makers, end-users, and other stakeholders.

For more details, please visit: (https://www.productdossier.com/)

