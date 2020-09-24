Prompt customer support from Hitachi Air Conditioners in India

-
New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd, a manufacturer of the legacy air conditioners brand Hitachi, has always believed in providing cooling and heating solutions, for homes and businesses, that empower the customers to have complete control of their indoors.
With social distancing becoming the new normal, not only customers but also service providers have faced challenges in recommencing their day to day activities. Resuming operations to make the lives of its customers better, Hitachi strives to offer seamless support with its service team being operational at complete strength.
Customers can reach out on the Customer Care helpline (0)756788-4848 (M) or 079-7141-4848 (L) or mail on customercare@jci-hitachi.com from the comfort of their homes to register for the service. They can seek technical support for any type and model of Hitachi air conditioners, get information about Hitachi service center locations, status of a repair, new offers and also request for demo and installation of Hitachi air conditioners that they have just bought. This service is available from 9 am to 6 pm.
Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd is a leading global air conditioning manufacturer providing home owners and businesses with customized air conditioning solutions. The company seamlessly blends in state-of-the-art design, engineering and advanced manufacturing capabilities to offer innovative, efficient and reliable cooling and heating solutions.
