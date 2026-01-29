PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29: Protean eGov Technologies has launched a comprehensive employee capability transformation agenda aimed at embedding artificial intelligence across roles, functions, and workflows. Branded Future Force AI, with the tagline Future-Ready starts now. The initiative marks a strategic shift to position AI not as a peripheral productivity enhancer, but as a core organizational capability that fundamentally reshapes how work is designed, executed, and scaled. The first milestone under the Future Force AI campaign was organizing a company-wide, full day Experiential AI Learning Lab. Over 700 employees from across business units, functions, and designations, accounting for over 90% of the workforce, participated in this synchronized, organization-wide AI adoption drive, making it one of the largest coordinated internal AI capability-building initiative undertaken by an Indian technology-led organization. The initiative also saw active participation from the Board Members, the MD & CEO, the Senior Leadership Team along with the rest of the organisation, reinforcing leadership commitment to building an AI-first organization.

This organization-wide AI immersion focused on practical application and real-world use cases, enabling employees to understand how AI tools can be embedded into everyday workflows to optimize critical, time-intensive activities. Participants explored key AI concepts such as prompt engineering, context-setting, output refinement, and workflow automation, using live business scenarios and functional case studies to understand the nuances of deploying AI responsibly and effectively. Over the course of the day, teams worked through customised Capstone Projects drawn from their own work environments, applying AI to activities such as documentation, analysis, reporting, and content synthesis. This applied approach helped employees experience first-hand how AI can be integrated into daily work routines, automating high-frequency tasks that often consume several hours each week, while enabling faster turnaround, improved accuracy, and better decision support. The outcome is a meaningful shift of human effort toward market analysis, creative problem-solving, and product-led innovation, with a clear line of sight to business outcomes.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Harpreet Anand, Chief Human Resources Officer, Protean eGov Technologies, said:, "The adoption of technology always begins with a mindset shift, and that is precisely what our Future Force AI transformation is designed to enable, by demonstrating the real efficiency and impact AI can bring to everyday work. The participation of over 700 employees with more than 6000-man hours in a single, collective AI adoption experience reflects Protean's operational rigor and ability to mobilize the entire organization around a shared, future-ready objective. Beyond the scale, this initiative signals our clear AI-first intent. This is only the beginning; we have curated a series of such capability-building interventions that will progressively build digital dexterity, confidence, deepen proficiency, and create momentum, ultimately snowballing into a sustained culture shift. When applied thoughtfully, AI has the potential to significantly enhance productivity, scale employee output, and free up time for strategic thinking, upskilling, and innovation, while also enabling better work management and healthier work-life balance in a rapidly evolving digital economy."

At an industry level, Protean's initiative highlights a critical shift organizations must make as they prepare for an AI-ready workforce. While much of the current discourse focuses on employees acquiring AI skills, equal emphasis must be placed on how organizations evolve to support those capabilities. Skill adoption alone is insufficient unless companies also adapt their operating models, governance frameworks, and technology environments to enable AI at scale. This includes policy modernization, secure and accessible platforms, real-time oversight mechanisms, and building organizational comfort with AI-driven and agentic ways of working. Creating such a tech-ready ecosystem ensures that employee capability and organizational readiness progress in tandem.

Protean's internal transformation carries wider significance. With a 30-year legacy of building large-scale digital systems of national importance, the company has been a key contributor to India's Digital Public Infrastructure journey. As India positions itself as a global leader in digital governance, the readiness of the institutions powering these platforms becomes equally critical. By choosing to invest in people while scaling technology, Future Force AI underscores a clear message: 'Preparing for the AI era requires more than tools, it demands a fundamental rethinking of how organizations operate, collaborate, and create value.' About Protean : Incorporated in December 1995, Protean eGov Technologies Limited (BSE: PROTEAN, formerly NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited) is engaged in the business of developing citizen-centric and population-scale e-governance solutions. Protean is an information technology-enabled solutions company conceptualizing, developing, and executing critical and population-scale greenfield technology solutions. The company collaborates with the Indian government and has extensive experience in creating digital public infrastructure and developing innovative citizen-centric e-governance solutions.

