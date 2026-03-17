PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]/San Diego [US], March 17: QFocus Technologies LLC (QFocus), headquartered in the USA, proudly marks two years of delivering consulting-led, advanced design and validation, manufacturing engineering, and supply chain analytics services to the North American market. Over the past two years, QFocus has established itself as a trusted partner to leading OEM and EMS customers across verticals including Medical & Life Sciences, AI Infrastructure & Consumer Electronics, and Industrial & Transport. Founder & CEO Ajit Chandorkar said, "Given the rapid changes occurring in technology and geopolitical scenarios, customers face increasing challenges from prolonged product development, manufacturing and supply chain lifecycles. QFocus was established with the vision to solve these complex challenges for our customers with our domain knowledge and execution capabilities. We are fundamentally focusing on helping accelerate time-to-market and compliance with stringent quality and regulatory requirements. What sets us apart is our team of industry-recognized Subject Matter Experts in targeted domains and our ability for scaling up our execution engine faster at key customer geographies."

Accessing India's AI & Engineering Talent Pool As a part of its growth journey, QFocus AI Private Limited was established in India to support and scale global customers' engineering needs. "Our sole aim is to solve complex engineering problems for our customers' next-generation product development; we are selectively hiring top talent for AI/ML, embedded hardware and software, ASIC design and verification, product testing and more," said Ajit. With the objective of building a strong ecosystem of R & D, talent, domain expertise and delivery skills that will fulfil industry needs, QFocus is collaborating with leading academic institutes and engineering partners in India. The key areas of focus are AI Infrastructure, XR & Wearables AI,Wireless & Connectivity, Audio & Video and DeepTech, for talent acquisition and nurturing, academic and management enrichment etc., to fulfil industry needs and create wealth.

About QFocus Technologies QFocus is a US-based design and manufacturing engineering service provider, delivering consulting-led services that help clients achieve faster time-to-market and improved process and product quality. QFocus' comprehensive service portfolio spans embedded systems & AI, manufacturing engineering, manufacturing quality engineering, product design & testing, supply chain analytics, and operational excellence. QFocus serves clients across Medical & Life Sciences, AI Infrastructure & Consumer Electronics, and Industrial & Transport sectors. QFocus fosters a vibrant environment of joy, excitement, creativity and innovation. Promoting inclusion, empathy and empowerment for every employee and partner is at the heart of QFocus' growing culture. We are a team of Go-Getters in the making!

For more information about QFocus and its services, visit www.qfocustech.com or contact ops@focustech.com. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2935600/QFocus_Technologies_innovation_execution.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2935599/QFocus_Technologies_Logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)