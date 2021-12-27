Quizbee is encouraging potential gaming skills in India

You would like to read
- Pragun Jindal Khaitan, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Jindal Aluminium Limited bags the Machinist Next Gen Leader 2021 Award
- I Empower Learning steps forward to train kids on life skills and leadership skills
- STL expands its software business in Africa, partners with Limpopo Connexion
- DERICHEBOURG Aeronautics Services and QuEST Global team up to provide complementary expertise to Airbus and are selected as strategic suppliers EMES3
- Maharaja Agrasen Hospital gears up to fight third covid-19 wave
Country has continuously been a midpoint of skill-based games whether it's Quiz Games or Chess.
These games were played traditionally before any video or online games that were prevalent in the state. The online gaming industry isn't limited to what it used to be in the country, it has upgraded into a viable career option for aspiring students in this emerging era.
The online gaming industry has gone beyond leisure & entertainment to one of the most exciting career options for youngsters today. In the present day, the industry has become a regular practice for all ages of users to devote their free time to acquiring knowledge by playing knowledge-based, cultural-based & other theme-based games while winning favorable cash prizes. Looking to which, Amit Khaitan & Abhinav Anand have upgraded the traditional gaming forms in the state by launching Quizbee.
Quizbee is a new B2C gaming platform. Seed Funded by the Kanodia Group, Quizbee is a single destination for all trivia & quiz lovers. It offers an immersive experience for gamers to play and compete on quizzes and various theme-based challenges with a chance to win real money. Quizbee provides a competitive mobile platform with multiple paid challenges on thousands of quiz questions and trivia across genres like movies, cricket, travel, food, general knowledge, and puzzles, etc. Users also stand a chance to win exciting bumper prizes, worth up to Rs 1 lakh by playing challenges regularly.
"Quizbee is becoming a fun way for users to gain expert knowledge through our category sections. We are seeing an active participation in the state & also looking forward to inculcate new formats to increase further engagement of the players. We are glad to see how users are devoting their extra time in our knowledge-based & other theme-based gaming while winning favourable cash prizes" says Amit Khaitan, CEO Intelligence Game Pvt Ltd.
Within the city of intellectuals, these two emerging Bihari technocrats have revolutionized the online gaming space. Once an individual gets hands-on playing, they can monetize their skills through a variety of online channels like- Youtube or can construct their "expert views" on a particular game on how others can upgrade their skills as well & become a better gamer.
More than 80,000 people see online gaming as a potential career. Furthermore, gaming can also increase concentration competitiveness, boost new skills, and even improve mental happiness and all-around development.
This story is provided by GIPR. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor