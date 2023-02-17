Raheja Ascencio, Chandivali - Boutique development by K Raheja Corp Homes, nearing completion

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI/GPRC): Over the years, K Raheja Corp Homes has established itself to be one of the best developers in India. One such masterpiece designed by K Raheja Corp Homes is Raheja Vihar which is a gated community in Chandivali, Mumbai. The development of Raheja Vihar has played a significant role in making Chandivali the hub it is now. Raheja Ascencio is a part of this gated community that houses more than 3000 families in premium buildings like Raheja Vista, Maple Leaf, Paradise, and Westend along with affluent commercial spaces like IL & FS, LIC, Union Bank and Shipping Corporation.

Raheja Ascencio, Chandivali has introduced a lucrative 30:70 payment plan for its customers.

Aspects that make Raheja Ascencio the home you've been looking for

An Apartment That Feels Like Home

Raheja Ascencio provide you with the largest 2 & 3 bed residences with excellent amenities. These luxurious homes have been meticulously planned. The huge living areas in these homes feature a lot of extra space, which can allow you to work from home or create a nook for yourself.

In The Midst Of Nature

As the concrete jungle in the city seems to be ever-growing, Raheja Ascencio provides you with a home nestled between Powai lake and the lush nature surrounding it.

Heart Of The City

Ascencio is located between the Andheri - Ghatkopar corridor on the south and the Hiranandani Gardens complex on the east. SEEPZ, one of Mumbai's busiest commercial areas, is right around the corner. The JVLR connects you to the Eastern and Western Express Highways. Metro phases 3, 4, and 6 are a work in progress along with the Saki Naka Metro station being functional. The domestic and international airports are 7.5 km and 5 km away, respectively, and just a quick ride away, owing to the seamless route connectivity. The area also provides several high-caliber educational and health organizations like the Bombay Scottish School and the Hiranandani Hospital, to name a few. This is in addition to vivacious entertainment hubs like the R City Mall in Ghatkopar and the Westin in Powai.

A Blend Of World-Class Amenities

This gated community offers its residents exclusive and opulent amenities that are, nature and recreation centric. So be it a relaxing day, a rigorous routine or a day filled with adventure, you will have to look no further than your lavish entrance lobby! The project accommodates life-affirming luxuries like organic and vertical gardens full of art and comforts. Recreational amenities like the kids' play area and party lawn bring the community closer than ever. The fitness centre and squash court in turn keep the residents proactive and refreshed.

