Rahul Vaidya Leaves a Classic impression on Disha Parmar this Karwa Chauth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI/PNN): Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied knots on July 16th of this year, a few months past Rahul's proposal to her for marriage on national TV. Popularly known as 'Dishul' by their fans, the couple is now in the best phase of their life and can be seen celebrating their first Karwa Chauth in the video.
The first Karwa Chauth is always one of the most special days in a couple's life, and they remember it lifelong. Karwa Chauth goes on to show one's love and dedication for the significant other. Many husbands like to accompany their partners in keeping the fast, and Rahul sure is one of them. To top that, the singer can also be seen cooking a Disha's favourite 'Biryani' as a surprise on their first Karwa Chauth, made with occasions special - India Gate Classic Basmati Rice to make a classic impression on her.
In a country where festivals are the essence of life, Karwa Chauth is celebrated just as elaborately as the next. It is an age-old ritual where every married woman keeps a fast from sunrise to moonrise to ensure that their husbands live long. From shopping and self-grooming sessions to getting all decked up and googling moonrise timings, believe us, it is a wonderful experience for any married woman and more so for any recently married couple like Disha and Rahul.
Disha is thrilled with Rahul's sweet gesture and is in awe as she realises that he, too, kept a fast. As they finally sit to have the first meal after a day-long fast, looks like the Biryani was worth a wait.
India Gate Classic's extra-long pearl white grains are for special occasions, and what can be more special than Karwa Chauth? It surely made Rahul and Disha's first even more exceptional.
So, how are you planning to make a #classicimpression on your partner, this Karwa Chauth?
