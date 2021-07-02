Ramesh Subrahmanian joins Everlife Board

Singapore/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): Everlife Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("Everlife"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of medical devices and laboratory equipment and consumables in Asia, has appointed Ramesh Subrahmanian to the company's Board of Directors.

Ramesh is a seasoned leader in the healthcare industry with over 25 years of global senior management experience in the pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and medical devices sectors. He currently serves on the Board of Directors at Healthium, a fast-growing global medical devices company, while also managing his own advisory firm Alchemy Advisors, which helps global clients optimise their growth strategies and organisation models to deliver superior performance.

In his new role as a member of the Board at Everlife, Ramesh will work closely with the company's Board, CEO, and leadership team to support the development of the company's strategic plan including defining the key growth levers, acquisitions, digital footprint, and organisational construct in order to extend Everlife's current leadership position in the markets and product segments in which it operates.

Prior to joining Everlife, Ramesh was the President of International Operations for Acelity, a global leader in wound care owned by Apax Partners, until its US$6.7 billion acquisition by 3M in November 2019. Prior to Acelity, Ramesh served as International Group President at Stryker - one of the world's leading medical technology companies, from 2011 to 2016. He led the transformation of the European business, developed an aggressive growth strategy for the emerging markets, and completed the company's first major acquisition outside the US in 2013, the market-leading orthopedic business in China. Prior to joining Stryker, Ramesh led Merck's APAC pharma business between 2006-2011 and held multiple leadership roles in the US, Europe, and Asia with Sanofi and its erstwhile companies between 1993-2006.

Besides leading many multi-billion international businesses, Ramesh also served as Chairman of PhRMA's Asia Committee and was a founding Board member of the Asia Pacific Medical Technology Association ("APACMed") - the first and only regional association to provide a unified voice for the medical technology industry in the Asia Pacific, of which Everlife is also a member.

Dr. Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman, Everlife, commented: "We are delighted to announce the appointment of Ramesh to our Board. Having worked under Ramesh at Stryker, I am very confident of the immense value that he will bring to the leadership team in helping shape and refine our strategic and digital roadmap while building our future organisation model as we look to integrating multiple acquisitions over the next 12-18 months. Ramesh's deep operating experience and strategic agility will help accelerate Everlife's journey to becoming the leading medical device platform in South East Asia and India."

Everlife currently operates in 6 countries through its investments in CPC Diagnostics, an India based manufacturer and marketer of in-vitro diagnostic products; Chemopharm Group, a leading provider of products and solutions to laboratory, research, and medical facilities in Malaysia and across South-East Asia; DV Medika, a leading manufacturer and distributor of hospital furniture, imaging systems, and critical care equipment in Indonesia and Lifeline Diagnostics, the leading distributor of in-vitro diagnostics and life science products in the Philippines.

