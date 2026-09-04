PNN Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: M.A. Rangoonwala College of Dental Sciences and Research Centre, Pune, has introduced Career Plus, a three-year advanced training programme designed to run alongside MDS education and give postgraduate dental students additional supervised exposure to contemporary clinical practice, advanced diagnostics, oral oncology and entrepreneurship. Career Plus will be available as an elective programme to students across MDS specialties. The College has, however, built the complete Career Plus pathway into the postgraduate training experience for students pursuing MDS Oral Medicine & Radiology (OMDR) and MDS Oral Pathology. The initiative addresses an important question facing young dentists choosing an MDS specialisation: specialist education provides depth, but how can postgraduate training also provide the breadth needed to build a sustainable professional career?

The question is particularly relevant to diagnostic specialties. OMDR today intersects with advanced imaging, CBCT reporting, implant planning, oral lesions, oral oncology and multidisciplinary diagnosis. Oral Pathology plays an important role in the pathway connecting suspicious oral lesions, biopsy, tissue diagnosis, clinicopathological correlation and subsequent clinical management. Career Plus is intended to broaden this exposure through documented and supervised work rather than short-duration workshops. The three-year programme includes a counted portfolio of 200 supervised CBCT reports, 30 digital implant-planning cases, 30 laser-assisted procedures, 25 clinical oral oncology and potentially malignant disorder cases, 20 supervised clinical implant placements from the second year and 20 procedures using an operating microscope from the second year.

"Every MDS specialisation gives a student depth, and that depth must remain at the heart of postgraduate education. But a career is rarely built on depth alone. We also want our students to leave with breadth - exposure to technologies, clinical workflows and professional situations beyond the narrow boundaries of their specialisation. That additional breadth can open more doors, make them useful in more professional settings and give them more than one pathway on which to build a career," said Dr. Vivek Hegde, In-Charge Principal, M.A. Rangoonwala College of Dental Sciences and Research Centre, Pune. Clinical oral oncology forms an important part of Career Plus, particularly for students of OMDR and Oral Pathology. The programme includes exposure to potentially malignant oral disorders, tobacco and areca-nut risk assessment, diagnostic work-ups and the clinical-to-pathology pathway. Such documented experience can also be relevant in institutional healthcare, oral-cancer screening initiatives, tobacco-cessation programmes, NGOs and public-sector healthcare environments.

The programme also gives students supervised exposure beyond their principal area of specialisation. Advanced imaging can strengthen their understanding of diagnostic and referral workflows, while exposure to implant planning, laser-assisted procedures and operating-microscope procedures can help them better understand and work alongside different areas of contemporary dental practice. Career Plus also addresses the business of professional practice. Working with management faculty on campus, students will learn about equipment investment, pricing, operating costs, referral networks and basic financial planning before developing and presenting a complete business plan. This is intended to help students understand not only the professional possibilities available after MDS, but also what it takes to build and sustain a practice.

The College said Career Plus does not alter the recognised MDS curriculum or specialty. It is a counted and supervised programme running alongside postgraduate training, intended to add breadth while retaining the specialist depth of the student's chosen MDS programme. For students joining MDS OMDR and MDS Oral Pathology at Rangoonwala, the three-year Career Plus programme is built into their postgraduate training experience. Students pursuing other MDS specialties can opt for Career Plus as an additional programme. For details about Career Plus, MDS Oral Medicine & Radiology (OMDR) and MDS Oral Pathology at M.A. Rangoonwala College of Dental Sciences and Research Centre, visit the Career Plus programme page: https://mardentalcollege.edu.in/career-plus-program/

About the College M.A. Rangoonwala College of Dental Sciences and Research Centre, Pune, is a constituent institution of M.C.E. Society, Azam Campus. The College offers undergraduate and postgraduate dental education, including MDS programmes across recognised specialties. Address: 2390-B, K.B. Hidayatullah Road, Azam Campus, Camp, Pune 411001, Maharashtra, India Phone: 020 26430959 For programme details, contact Dr Noaman Kazi Email: dr.noaman.kazi@gmail.com Mobile: 9657212254 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)