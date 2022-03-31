Rao Consultants, a one-stop destination to study-visit-settle in foreign lands

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/SRV): Rao Consultants is a one-stop destination for anyone aspiring to study-visit-settle in a foreign country, and opens up an array of opportunities for students and professionals who want to make their career in foreign countries. An ISO-certified company, its long-standing collaboration with prestigious organizations, viz. ICCRC, NAFSA - USA, QISAN - UK, ICEF, and Education UK, speaks volumes about the quality and commitment offered by Rao Consultants to its clientele.

Most students these days have a dream of studying and settling abroad since their childhood, and Rao Consultants helps deliver those dreams to its clients. Rao Consultants has been an eminent service provider for Foreign Education, Foreign Going Competitive Exams (FGCEs) i.e. IELTS & CELPIP coaching, Canada PR and Visa Consultancy since 2002.

Rao Consultants is known to file visas for more than 100-plus categories in 50-plus countries. With a strength of more than 180 employees and their years of experience, it delivers exceptional service to its clients. The institute has collaborated with over 300 universities & colleges abroad and is known to have one of the highest visa approval ratios in Ahmedabad. Approximately 500-plus of its students get placed in A-League Universities abroad.

"This journey towards greatness began with a single step, a step taken to help students hoping to go abroad. The vision Rao Consultants, was to help students expand their academic horizons beyond home shores. The company was fortunate so as to have started off in Gujarat, which sends the maximum number of students abroad in the country."

A Legacy

As the top foreign education and immigration consultants in Ahmedabad, Rao Consultants has successfully completed a journey of 20 years with a dedication to service and transparency. The company has set standards for foreign education consultation, visa and immigration as well as foreign going competitive examination coaching. Not only that, the company also has a host of auxiliary post-visa services in their range of offerings.

Trust, Optimism, Communication and Excellence are the four pillars of its foundation, and it strictly adheres to its principles to increase its client satisfaction. Over the last 2 decades, it has counselled more than 200,000 clients. The institute offers well-renowned coaching services all over Ahmedabad for IELTS, French & CELPIP, where 85 per cent of the students achieve their target score. Through the past 20 years of its experience, it has offered end-to-end assistance for the course and university selection, application and admission process, visa documentation, scholarship, bank loans for international tuition, travel, foreign exchange, and assistance with international student insurance.

All you people aspiring to immigrate to foreign shores, Rao Consultants is a one-stop destination to guide and help you achieve your dream. Whether it is to study, travel or settle in a foreign country. Rao Consultants opening an array of opportunities. From IELTS coaching to admission in colleges/universities, from visa process to landing in your respective country, and inviting dependents and parents to settle down with you in your dream country, it delivers the best results for its clients.

The company is spearheaded by Amit Rao and has branches in Ahmedabad and USA. The company is authorized by the Immigration Consultant of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC is a statutory body by the Government of Canada to regulate the immigration of Canada). Quality service and 100 per cent client satisfaction have always been a top priority of the company, and its constant efforts ensure the clients receive the right kind of solutions, which are tailored to their needs.

