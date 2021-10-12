Real Estate CRM provider Sell.Do, commits to empower the developers and brokers of Bangalore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://www.sell.do) Sell.Do, India's leading integrated CRM solution for real estate businesses hosted a CEO Summit in association with Realty+ Masterclass along with top RE leaders of Bengaluru.

The CEO Summit was chaired by a panel of industry stalwarts like Abhishek Kapoor - CEO Puravankara Ltd, Rajendra Joshi - CEO Residential Business - Brigade Group, Srinivasan Subramanian - CEO SNN Builders, Ashwinder R Singh - CEO Residential Bhartiya City and S. Baaskaran - Group CEO, Ozone Group.

Ahead of the festive seasons, the webinar encapsulated experts views on 'Bengaluru Realty poised for Transformation & Growth' highlighting key insights on government policies and regulations within the sector, changing consumer preferences, and financial options such as bank loans and construction finance available to consumers and developers both.

Sharing his thoughts on the CEO Summit, Vikram Kotnis, Managing Director, Sell. Do, emphatically stated, "Bengaluru has been successful in leveraging the global IT boom, making it the favoured destination for Millennials to relocate. Also, the state government's policies and attractive festive bank loans are helping fuel homebuying in Bengaluru. The Bengaluru consumer is progressive and has evolving preferences which need to be met through data-driven proptech solutions. Increasingly, Real Estate developers are innovating by using technology solutions to streamline operations and create enhanced customer experiences to service this new consumer."

Abhishek Kapoor - CEO Puravankara Ltd, elaborated, "Bangalore is one of the most desired real estate destinations across the globe. Its unparalleled concentration of IT, manufacturing hubs, and startup capital have transformed it into a highly attractive location for white-collar jobs. With an influx of job seekers and growing civic amenities, Bangalore has witnessed tremendous growth over the last decade. The rapidly rising smart infrastructure, an abundance of commercial establishments, conducive market dynamics, a balmy climate, tree-lined streets, and vibrant culture make this metropolis a favorite among end-users and investors alike."

With a promising future outlook, the Bangalore RE industry is now poised for transformation and exponential growth. Bengaluru RE has always been a fast adopter of technological trends and with implementation of Government reforms like reduction in stamp duty, lucrative Home loan interest and festive offers have paved the way for its revival. Widely regarded as the silicon valley of India- Bengaluru continues to emerge as a preferred hub for commercial real estate, primarily led by the BFSI, Tech & Pharma companies.

