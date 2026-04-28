PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 28: After two years of rolling out AI assistants across the enterprise, most teams still drop back into dashboards to get real work done. Hiring is one of those workflows where teams still spend time coordinating, chasing status updates, and piecing together scattered data. Recruit41 is using MCP to close that gap. - Hiring moves inside your AI assistant Recruit41 Model Context Protocol (MCP) server connects its hiring platform directly to assistants like Claude, Microsoft Copilot, and ChatGPT. MCP is an open standard for connecting AI assistants to external systems. In Recruit41's implementation, the assistant becomes a working interface into hiring: it can fetch live evaluation data, update criteria, and return answers grounded in the system. The access is controlled through role-based permissions, with audit logs for actions taken through the assistant.

"The next wave of enterprise software is headless intelligence -- the system of record holds the data, the AI agent brings the judgment. Recruit41's MCP server connects your hiring pipeline to the business context around it: headcount plans, role priorities, strategic goals. The insight lives at that intersection," said Sripathi Krishnan, CTO and co-founder, Recruit41. What Recruit41 exposes inside the assistant is not just pipeline data, but the evaluation layer itself. Hiring managers can access structured interview outcomes, flagged risks, and supporting evidence, and adjust role criteria on the fly to see shortlists update instantly. Evidence can include rubric-level scoring, the exact interview moments that triggered a flag, and screen-based assessment artifacts.

Typical workflows include prompts like: "Add distributed systems as a must-have for the backend role," "Who's still pending review for the sales lead position?" "What happened in Arjun's interview that raised a concern?" "The best feedback: 'I haven't opened the dashboard in a week.' That's the bar. If the AI Assistant can't answer it, we haven't built it right," said Samkeet Jain, co-founder, Recruit41. Alongside MCP, Recruit41 is rolling out supporting capabilities. A natural-language screening agent reads full candidate submissions and ranks them contextually. Engage, its WhatsApp automation layer, handles follow-ups and interview coordination. The company is also introducing an interview format that evaluates how candidates work with AI tools, focusing on how they approach and verify problems.

Dr. Swetha Suresh, co-founder, Recruit41, said, "We're making hiring AI-native end to end. Hiring teams work inside their assistants. Candidates are evaluated on how they actually use AI. The interview and the infrastructure now reflect the same reality." Recruit41 operates under Voqalize Technologies which builds across the talent lifecycle with AI - Recruit41 for hiring, Learn41 for learning, and Train41 for training. The company is backed by Himanshu Varshney, alongside Anshuman Singh and Harshit Singhal. As assistants become the default interface for work, tools that do not show up inside them start to feel like an extra step. With Recruit41, hiring becomes one of the first workflows where that shift becomes real.

All features are available now. Recruit41 is ISO 27001, SOC 2, and GDPR certified. Website: https://recruit41.com/ Press: contact@recruit41.com Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wb3tl1hDAxg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)