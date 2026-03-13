PRNewswire Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 13: Refroid Technologies, India's pioneer in indigenous high-density liquid cooling, and Technavious Solutions Private Limited, a global mission-critical data centre engineering, commissioning, and certification firm, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a validated "Brick-to-Chip" infrastructure framework for AI-ready data centres. As AI workloads push compute densities to unprecedented levels, traditional air-cooled facilities are approaching their thermal limits. Next-generation processors are now exceeding 500W thermal design power (TDP), forcing operators to rethink how infrastructure is designed, cooled, and validated. The Refroid-Technavious alliance addresses this challenge by combining Refroid's advanced liquid cooling technologies with Technavious's specialised MEP (Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing) design, commissioning and TIA-942 certification expertise.

Bridging the Hardware-Infrastructure Engineering Gap * The partnership provides a comprehensive infrastructure roadmap across two distinct technical tracksHyperscale DLC Integration: Technavious will integrate Refroid's Sentraflo Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs) into hyperscale facility blueprints. This ensures that secondary liquid loops are engineered for optimal flow stability, thermal efficiency, and redundancy. This enables data centres to support large-scale GPU clusters while maintaining the reliability standards required for hyperscale AI infrastructure. * Sovereign Immersion for Enterprise Edge: For captive data centres and remote edge nodes, the partnership offers self-contained Liquid Immersion Cooling Pods. Technavious provides the site-readiness engineering to deploy these systems within existing facilities, enabling high-density AI compute without expensive facility retrofits.

Solving the "Commissioning Gap" A cornerstone of the collaboration is the integration of Refroid's Hybrid Load Banks into Technavious's Level 1-7 commissioning lifecycle. This addresses a major challenge in high-density AI deployments: validating cooling and power infrastructure before installing expensive IT hardware. The approach enables Level 5 Integrated System Testing (IST) by accurately simulating both liquid and air thermal loads, allowing operators to verify system performance and resilience prior to production deployment. "Standardizing liquid cooling requires more than just hardware; it requires a rigorous, auditable engineering lifecycle," said Satya Bhavaraju, CEO of Refroid Technologies. "By pairing our indigenous DLC and Immersion hardware, powered by our dielectric fluids co-developed with BPCL, with Technavious's commissioning authority, we are giving operators the certainty that their infrastructure is ready for the next decade of AI. This is how we put Indian thermal engineering on the global map."

"Our mission is to ensure the reliability and auditability of mission-critical facilities," said Senthil Kumar R, CEO of Technavious Solutions. "By incorporating Refroid's liquid-ready technology into our TIA-942 compliant designs, we can now offer a sovereign, 'Make in India' pathway to highly efficient liquid-cooled AI infrastructure, designed to achieve ultra-low PUE levels even in challenging ambient conditions. This partnership bridges the gap between ambitious AI goals and functional, high-efficiency reality." About Refroid Technologies Refroid Technologies is India's first end-to-end liquid cooling solutions company. Focused on extreme-density compute and sustainability, Refroid specializes in Direct-to-Chip (DLC), Liquid Immersion Cooling, and Hybrid Load Banks. Through its partnership with BPCL for indigenous dielectric fluids, Refroid is dedicated to building a completely sovereign thermal stack for the global AI and HPC markets.

Website: https://www.refroid.com/ About Technavious Solutions Technavious Solutions is a "Born in DC" firm specialising in the planning, design, commissioning, audit and certification of resilient digital infrastructure. With deep expertise in MEP systems and as an accredited TIA-942 certification body, Technavious provides end-to-end data centre lifecycle oversight. From design validation to Integrated System Testing, the company ensures mission-critical facilities perform exactly as designed before going live. Technavious supports hyperscalers, enterprises and colocation providers across India, the Middle East and the United States. Website: https://www.technavious.com/ Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2932974/Refroid_Technologies_and_Technavious_Solutions.jpg