Registrations now open for the KelpHR PoSH Awards 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): KelpHR, a pioneering organisation that aims to build safe, happy, and inclusive workplaces through best-in-class HR practices, has opened registrations for the third edition of the KelpHR PoSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Awards® 2022. The last date for the submissions of applications is October 7, 2022. Registrations are open to all corporates-small, medium and large.

In the upcoming edition, the shortlisted organizations after round 1 will need to go through an employee survey to make it to the top 25 safest workplaces in India. The aim of the employee survey is to gauge if the efforts made by the employer have percolated down to the employees and whether their best practices make employees feel safe. The employee survey will be independently carried out by the KelpHR team along with the applying organization.

"We are constantly looking at ways to enhance the credibility of the awards process. So, this year the KelpHR team has devised an employee survey, which is essentially a robust system of including and representing the internal staff themselves to help in identifying the list of TOP 25 SAFEST WORKPLACES. The survey will ask the employees directly about how safe their workplaces make them feel, keeping the information they share confidential. We believe human resources are the backbone of any successful company and if organisations keep their professional environment safe, happy and most inclusive, they will have successful outcomes. It gives me great pleasure to invite applications for KelpHR PoSH Awards® 2022," said Smita Shetty Kapoor, CEO and Co-founder, KelpHR.

The winners will be judged on various parameters including PoSH compliance (annual report published, formation of Internal Committee); Case handling (number of cases handled/reported, etc.); Training and Sensitization (of employee/manager/Internal committee awareness sessions conducted each year); Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (initiatives / hiring/gender diversity, etc.); Internal committee (constitution/inception, etc.); and Workplace Safety for employees within and outside the office, consultants, contractors and visitors, etc.

The KelpHR PoSH Awards® were instituted in 2020 to recognize and honour organisations that work relentlessly towards creating happy and safe workplaces. KelpHR aims to help create 10,000 workplaces and 10 million inclusive employees by 2030.

The PoSH awards® will be judged by a diverse, handpicked jury comprising lawyers, activists, social entrepreneurs, HR experts and government officials. Among members of the eminent jury are Rajkumar Shriwastav, Founding Member, Partner, SK Vestigium LLP; Anshul Prakash, Partner, Khaitan & Co; Jyoti Grover, Chairperson, Gurgaon District LCC 2022; Dr. Ankita Singh, SVP & Global Head of HR, IT, Travel & Admin, Cignex; Harish Sadani, Leading Gender Rights Activist; Shanta Vallury Gandhi, Head - HR, CSR and Internal Branding; and Suhail Abbasi, Co-founder & Chairperson, The Humsafar Trust.

All interested applicants can fill in the registration form available on (www.kelphrposhawards.com); call on - +91-9500129652 and email us at poshawards@kelphr.com. Once they've paid a registration fee of Rs 10,000 (+ GST), they will receive an email confirmation within 48 hours to access the awards platform for submitting their entries. The award ceremony is scheduled to be held at MCA in Mumbai on December 9, 2022.

The KelpHR PoSH Awards® Video - (youtu.be/lG7DXPAngYI)

KelpHR was incorporated in 2013 with the vision to build workplaces that are safe, happy and inclusive. With the core belief that happy employees make productive teams, team KelpHR set out on a mission to enable organisations to set new benchmarks not only in terms of best HR practices but also in terms of overall organizational performance.

KelpHR is a pioneer in simplifying the legal complexities in the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the workplace (PoSH) and along the way, aims to demystify the less understood subject of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (D, E & I).

By 2019, KelpHR had become synonymous with safe and happy workplaces; so, it was only natural that customers reached out to discuss the emotional/mental well-being of their employees. Responding to the needs of Clients and Society, KelpHR branched out into designing effective Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) to ensure the mental well-being of employees.

The Jury Bio

Rajkumar Shriwastav (Founding Member, Partner, SK Vestigium LLP)

Rajkumar, a former Law Enforcement Officer, Certified Fraud Examiner, & a Science & Law graduate is founding member & Partner at SK Vestigium LLP. With over 33+ years of experience, he is an expert advisor on PoSH & an accomplished speaker. An external member of Anti Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Committees of many organisations including government departments, Rajkumar has imparted PoSH training to over 7000 individuals across managerial levels-senior management, internal committees (IC), HR, legal teams, employees as well as District Officers of appointed Local Committees. He has supervised several Internal Committees proceedings to ensure legal compliance, guided victims of sexual harassment to file complaints and facilitated ICs to close complaints with effective outcomes.

Anshul Prakash (Partner, Khaitan & Co)

Anshul is a Partner at Khaitan & Co and leads the Employment Labour & Benefits (ELB) practice of the Firm from its Mumbai office. Anshul has been recognized as Leading Individual Lawyer (Labour & Employment) by Legal 500 Asia Pacific, Top Individual Lawyer (Labour & Employment) in Forbes India Legal Power list 2020-21, features in BW Legal World's "Top 40 Under 40", "Finest Lawyers" & "Legal Eagles" of the Indian Legal Ecosystem, and also ranked amongst Asian Legal Business Super 50 lawyers in India and highly recommended by Chambers & Partners Asia Pacific. He was also awarded by Asia Law Profiles for Client Service Excellence in the field of labour laws. Recently, he has also been recognised as a leading lawyer in the area of Labour & Employment in Legal Era Leading Lawyers Rankings 2022.

Anshul has been advising members of the industry over the years on matters and issues concerning sexual harassment of women at workplace and remuneration of women employees. He has been writing on these subject in various reputed publications. Anshul recently participated in National Commission for Women's initiative on improvement in maternity benefits regime as an expert panellists.

Jyoti Grover (Chairperson, Gurgaon District LCC 2022)

Jyoti, founded Quadrangle Consulting in the year 2001 with a focus on behavioural assessment and development. As member of IC and Child protection committees in various organizations and schools, Jyoti has conducted several enquiries and workshops to skill members in effectively performing their role as a prevention and redressal body under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplaces (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal Act), 2013, POCSO and Juvenile Justice Act. In January 23, 2022 she was appointed the Chairperson of the Local Complaints Committee (LCC) for Gurugram District. Earlier, she was a member of the Committee from January 2019 until December 2021.

She is currently mentor to the leadership of Quadrangle consulting and engages in executive coaching and leadership assessments. She also set up a not-for-profit entity "School of life" (SOL) in 2014, an initiative targeted towards Women and Child Protection and Empowerment.

Dr Ankita Singh (SVP & Global Head of HR, IT, Travel & Admin, Cignex)

Dr Ankita has over 22 years of experience in managing and leading various aspects of HR. She has featured in Forbes India's Top 100 Great People Manager for the 3rd consecutive year. Her expertise includes transformational change management and M & A (Mergers & Acquisition) initiatives. Her special interest has been in the field of Leadership Development, Organizational Behaviour, Culture Building and Employee Engagement.

Among her many awards include Top 100 People Manager in India 2021 by Forbes India and Great Manager Institute (Awarded for last 3 consecutive years 2019,2020 & 2021), Women Personality of the Year 2019 and 2018 by Femina, "Woman HR Leadership Awards 2021" Awarded by Ms. Kiran Bedi in Observnow HR summit, "Recognized Among 99 Women Achievement of India for the year 2021" by The Indian Achiever's club, CHRO of the year 2020, Global HR Excellence Award 2020 at the World HRD Congress in 2020 Mumbai, "Most Influential HR Leaders in Gujarat 2020" by World HRD Congress in 2020.

Dr Ankita actively supports social causes by working closely with various NGOs on Child Education and Development.

Harish Sadani (Leading Gender Rights Activist)

Harish Sadani has pioneered efforts as the co-founder and executive director of Men Against Violence and Abuse (MAVA) in India since 1993, where he works with young men and boys to prevent violence against women. Harish, who has done his Masters in Social Work from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, has been engaging and mentoring thousands of adolescent boys and young men across India to address healthy relationships, toxic masculinity and sexuality-related matters. He has helped youngsters redefine masculinity using out-of-the-box methods like interactive workshops, cultural magazine, street-theatre and travelling film festivals. Currently, he is also a consultant and trainer to the corporates, universities and NGOs on gender sensitivity, anti-sexual harassment at workplace and other gender matters. He is a TEDx speaker and has been speaking on invitation by national and international bodies such as UN Women and UNFPA.

In recognition of his pioneering and significant work, Harish has been awarded with the Ashoka Changemakers' Award (US) 2010, Maharashtra Foundation Award 2011, the Muktaa Sanmaan Award 2014 by IBN Lokmat news-channel of the CNN Group and the Sandvik India Diversity Award 2017 by Sandvik Asia Pvt. Ltd.

Shanta Vallury Gandhi (Head - HR, CSR and Internal Branding)

Shanta has over three decades of experience largely in financial services . Till end of May 2022 she was the Head of Human Resource, CSR and Internal Branding at RBL Bank. She has been a part of RBL's core transformational team and has been instrumental in designing HR & CSR policies as well as the competency framework of the Bank. She is also the chairperson of the Diversity Committee and the Staff Accountability Committee of the Bank. As Head of CSR she has not only formulated the CSR policy & strategy, but also planned and executed employee engagement initiatives. She has been responsible in making the Bank a socially responsible organization both in spirit and action. Lately, she designed the Cyclothon, a flagship program of RBL bank that won the Asia Money Award for 2021.

Among her many achievements, Shanta has also been conferred with many awards including "Exemplary Women in Social Sector" from SVP India, Leading Woman in Banking Sector from iiGlobal and NDTV Profit (Media Partner), Shining Image of India, From AIESAC.

Suhail Abbasi (Co-founder and Chairperson, The Humsafar Trust)

In 1990, Suhail Abbasi co-founded BOMBAY DOST, India's first registered LGBTQ+ magazine. Suhail Abbasi is the Co-Founder and Chairperson of THE HUMSAFAR TRUST. He has been associated with the Trust since its inception in 1994 and has closely worked in supporting the organization in its pursuit of excellence. Suhail was also one of the Petitioners in the fight against Sec 377 in the Supreme Court. Apart from this, Suhail is a media professional with over 30 years of experience across print, films, television and digital platforms. He also made an acclaimed short film titled - COVER STORY.

