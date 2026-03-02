VMPL

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 2: Renova Hospitals has been proudly honoured with the prestigious title of "Best Multispeciality and Cancer Hospital in Telangana" at the grand Pride of Nation Award 2026 ceremony held at the Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach, Andhra Pradesh.

The distinguished award was presented by His Excellency Shri Dr.Hari Babu Kambhampati, Hon'ble Governor of Odisha, in recognition of Renova Hospitals' unwavering commitment to clinical excellence, patient-centric care, and groundbreaking advancements in multispeciality and cancer treatment services.

The award was received on behalf of the organization by Mr. G. V. N. Ravindranath, Group Chief Operating Officer (COO), Renova Hospitals, who expressed profound gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed the institution's dedication to elevating healthcare standards across Telangana and beyond.