Renowned author, Karan Puri launches his second book #Me Too

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bestselling Indian author, columnist and influencer Karan Puri launches his second book #Me Too. The author delves deeper into the deep dark stories and deepest crevices of scars of women, men, rural as well as urban, celebrities and common people; across age groups, financial backgrounds, educational and social credentials, and most importantly, genders, to bring to the fore real 'Me Too' stories of those who loosened their seals of silence... turning the 'Shy' to 'Why???'

Each of these stories is incredibly different and unique, written from a human perspective, without wearing any glasses, that perceive only women as more vulnerable, men as more callous and vice versa.

The book illuminates the resilience of human beings who have lived through the trauma of sexual violence and inspires all of us to become more evolved and compassionate in our intimate connections. Anybody violating the pre-defined boundary is disrespecting and harming that individual space of yours which is nothing but a serious crime. Karan commits a part of his proceeds towards a women-focused NGO working for sexual abuse. The book is available on Amazon and is published by Invincible publishers.

Karan Puri is an Indian author and columnist. He is an alumnus from the reputed Modern School (Barakhamba Road) and graduated in Economics from the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York, USA with a citation in Finance from the leading Simon Business School.

According to Karan Puri, "There are six stories in the book and each story is an eye-opener shedding light on a very pertinent issue which is 'Me Too' and sexual abuse. It is this movement that I want to drive and use my writings as a medium to encourage people to come out if they have suffered abuse."

Karan's first fiction novel "Shit Happens - Desi Boy in America" has been a bestseller. The book was also mentioned in the India Today Top 20 books in 2012. Karan is a freelance writer in Lifestyle for various publications, a mentor in a few start-ups and also runs his own digital marketing consultancy.

Earlier he has also worked incorporates like Coca-Cola and Ernst & Young to name a few apart from being a renowned Lifestyle blogger and leading Food Influencer. He loves to write and realized his writing potential can be used to transform lives deeply. This proved to be a life-changing moment for him and the glorified journey continues.

Publisher: Invincible Publishers

Price: Rs 199/-

Link to buy: (https://www.amazon.in/dp/8194818141?ref=myi_title_dp)

Instagram:(https://www.instagram.com/authorkaran)

