ReshaWeaves by ReshaMandi Launches First Store in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): ReshaMandi, India's first and largest digital ecosystem for natural fibre supply chain, starting from farm to retail announces the grand opening of their store ReshaWeaves at Nehru Place, New Delhi. The NCR-based store will showcase an exquisite range of natural fabrics including - high-quality silks, cotton, viscose, hemp and banana fabrics sourced straight from weavers across the country. The offerings have been diversified to cater to the requirements of end-users, fashion designers, exporters, retailers and corporate houses.
The store is located at G-1/71 (Ground Floor), Guru Angad Bhavan, Nehru Place, New Delhi - 110019. The store will serve as a one-stop-shop for the sourcing needs of customers and businesses, with provisions to place bulk orders.
Mayank Tiwari, Founder and CEO of ReshaMandi commented on the launch of the store, "We are excited to present ReshaWeaves by ReshaMandi to all our customers and businesses in this region. New Delhi-NCR has been a key area for us and through the offline model we can now let end users have the opportunity to touch and feel the natural fabrics and sarees lovingly crafted by weavers across the Indian subcontinent. Our community of weavers join in our excitement in sharing their talent and creativity to a vibrant and new user base."
ReshaWeaves is an ode to sustainability, equipped with the requisite technology to bridge the gap between the creators and buyers of Indian fabrics. By making extensive use of sustainably sourced raw materials, the company empowers all stakeholders involved, including farmers, reelers, and weavers, by positively impacting their businesses.
ReshaMandi is India's first and largest digital ecosystem for natural fibre supply chain, starting from farm to retail. ReshaMandi, via its business model, ensures that there is a significant social impact at the grassroots level and helps in improving crop utilisation and revenue for farmers, reelers, weavers and retailers. We procure scientifically graded cocoons from farmers, supply them to reelers, make high-quality yarn accessible to weavers and connect them with numerous retailers. The company has recently also ventured into D2C with its e-commerce platform ReshaWeaves that caters to end consumers, bringing them exquisite sarees from different parts of India.
