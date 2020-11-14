RMSI Cropalytics earns recognition at NASSCOM Emerge 50 Award 2020. NASSCOM recognizes RMSI Cropalytics as One of India's most innovative and emerging software product companies as part of NASSCOM Emerge 50 Awards 2020

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): Agri-tech start-up RMSI Cropalytics has been recognized by NASSCOM as one of the top 50 emerging software product companies who would be the future trendsetters from India, as part of NASSCOM Emerge 50 Awards 2020.
With Zinnov as knowledge partner, the award nomination categories included - FinTech, Health Tech, Retail Tech, Logistics & Supply Chain, SaaS, Enterprise, Bharat, IoT Hardware & devices, Strategic sector & Cybersecurity.
RMSI Cropalytics received the award for its path breaking product PInCER™ under the Bharat Category, which recognizes innovative solutions that solve some of the toughest problems of India in a scalable manner using technology.
PInCER™ (Profiler for Insured Crop Exposure & Risk) provides government and agri-sectors, crop acreage and yield estimates faster, more accurately and at higher resolution, using satellite, drone and AI/ML technologies.
Crop Yield estimation in India has historically been an exercise in averaging and approximation. The non-availability of good acreage and yield data hampers many sectors in decision-making.
"Our work for the agri sector made us realise how poorly visible agrarian distress is. Bringing together our skills in hazard-vulnerability assessment and advanced predictive modelling, we are creating this platform that will make crop yield estimation parametric and structured, and make agri-distress hotspots visible in near-real time for decision-makers," said Roli Jindal, Co-Founder RMSI Cropalytics, on winning this prestigious award.
"We aim to develop PInCER™ into a global platform such that any government agency, research scholar, farm lending or insurance company, agri-input company or trading company may, using satellite imagery, estimate crop acreages, assess crop health and derive crop yield estimates for their area of interest, on demand" said, Pushpendra Johari, Director, RMSI Cropalytics.
"Indian product industry is gradually becoming an innovation partner of enterprises embracing digital transformation in recent years. Companies and start-ups have shown tremendous resilience during the current pandemic and is in the midst of pivoting to newer business avenues, supported by a range of government initiatives. Deep technology is no longer something brewing out of an R & D facility, but a tangible, exciting prospect, enriching lives and enhancing the country's innovation potential," said Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, expressing her thoughts at the award ceremony.
This year's edition saw over 700 plus submissions which were then screened and scrutinized on various parameters and evaluation criteria, such as product excellence, market excellence, business excellence, vertical excellence and technology excellence.
The participation was characterized by a mixture of burgeoning success stories and promising start-ups.
