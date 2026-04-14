VMPL Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14: For years, the haircare industry has been selling solutions without first asking the most important question: what's actually wrong with your scalp? Consumers are stuck in a cycle of trial and error--switching shampoos, serums, and home remedies without ever understanding the root cause. The result is predictable: temporary fixes, wasted money, and growing frustration. Today, that changes. Root Botanie™ has officially launched India's first AI-powered Trichologist (Hair & Scalp Expert) -- a real-time scalp analysis platform designed to replace guesswork with precision and bring diagnosis-first haircare to the forefront. The Hidden Problem No One Addressed Hair fall, dandruff, thinning, oil imbalance--millions struggle daily. But the real issue isn't the symptom.

It's misdiagnosis. During its beta trial across 5,000+ users in Delhi NCR and Mumbai, Root Botanie™ uncovered a critical gap: * 70% of users misdiagnosed their hair concern * 4 out of 5 were using the wrong product category * Only 12% truly understood their scalp condition "People think they have hair fall, but the root cause is often scalp inflammation, buildup, or nutritional deficiency. The industry never fixed this gap -- we did." -- Saurabh Pandey, Founder & Certified Trichologist Introducing AI That Understands Your Scalp -- Instantly This isn't just another chatbot. It's a real-time AI Trichologist built on scalp science and real-world insights.

Users can: * Describe their concern via chat * Upload a scalp image for AI analysis * Get instant, easy-to-understand diagnosis Within minutes, the platform delivers: * A personalized scalp analysis * Identification of root causes (not just symptoms) * Clear explanation of what's happening -- and why No confusion. No trial-and-error. Just clarity. From Diagnosis to Action -- Where Most Brands Fail Understanding the problem is only step one. Solving it is what matters. Root Botanie™ bridges that gap with a complete action ecosystem: * Personalized product recommendations based on scalp condition * Practical DIY and care guidance users can start immediately * Step-by-step plans for long-term scalp health

This transforms haircare from random experimentation into structured, science-backed care. Hair Growth Is Not Just External -- It Starts Within Hair health isn't just topical--it's internal. Every user also gets access to a free personalized hair diet plan, designed to support: * Stronger roots * Faster regrowth * Improved scalp environment Because: * Nutritional deficiencies weaken follicles * Poor lifestyle disrupts growth cycles * Internal imbalance reflects externally This creates a complete inside-out + outside-in system, setting a new benchmark in Indian haircare. Built on Real Trichology, Not Just Algorithms What sets this apart is its foundation. The AI Trichologist is built on real-world scalp data, trichology expertise, and biological understanding, not generic AI assumptions.

"Hair growth doesn't start in a bottle. It starts with your scalp and your lifestyle. This platform connects both in a way the industry never has." -- Saurabh Pandey , Founder & Certified Trichologist A New Category in Indian Haircare Root Botanie™ is not just launching a product--it is defining a new category: Diagnosis-First Haircare Root Botanie™ is India's first gender-specific scalp microbiome care brand, built to solve what most haircare brands ignore--the root cause behind hair problems. While most brands rely on one-size-fits-all formulas and focus only on surface-level results, Root Botanie™ takes a diagnosis-first, biology-driven approach--understanding that every scalp is different, and so is every solution.

The brand combines clinically proven biotech actives with time-tested Ayurvedic ingredients, creating powerful, patented blends designed specifically for men and women's unique scalp needs. What truly sets Root Botanie™ apart: * Gender-specific formulations -- not generic products for everyone * Biotech + Ayurveda synergy -- science-backed, results-driven care * Scalp microbiome focus -- restoring balance where hair health begins * Dermatologically tested, clean & safe formulations -- no compromise on safety * Diagnosis -- Solution -- Nutrition ecosystem -- not just products, complete care Unlike traditional brands that treat symptoms, Root Botanie™ builds solutions around real causes like pollution, sweat, hard water, hormonal imbalance, and nutritional deficiencies--especially for urban Indian lifestyles.

Backed by 1,000+ real hair transformation journeys, the brand delivers visible results by combining internal nutrition support with external scalp repair. Mission: Fix the root cause, not just the symptom. Now Live -- Free for Users The AI Trichologist is currently available as a free Beta Version launch, allowing users to: * Analyze their scalp * Understand the real cause * Get a personalized action & Diet plan www.rootbotanie.com (Free access. No credit card required.) About Root Botanie™ Root Botanie™ stands apart as India's first gender-specific scalp microbiome care brand, built on the belief that real hair solutions begin with understanding biological differences. By integrating AI-driven diagnosis with scalp science and lifestyle factors, the brand connects the complete journey -- from identifying the root cause to delivering the right solution and supporting it with proper nutrition.

Designed specifically for urban Indian scalp challenges like pollution, sweat, and hard water damage, it follows a complete inside-out and outside-in approach to hair health -- delivering personalized care that adapts to your scalp, never one-size-fits-all. Mission: Fix the root cause, not just the symptom. Media Contact Root Botanie™ A brand by Jaitwoc International Private Limited Care@rootbotanie.com | info@rootbotanie.com +91-9310353756 / +91-8588813815 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)