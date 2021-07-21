Russia records 23,704 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

You would like to read
- Chandigarh University launches COVID CARE Toll-Free Helpline for the benefit of students and COVID patients
- Glenmark's Ryaltris- innovative single nasal spray, ready to market in Russia
- Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd wins the Star Export House Award by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
- Indian companies to explore health and innovation opportunities in Russia
- Why should medical students go for MBBS abroad?
Moscow [Russia], July 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 23,704 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 23,770 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,030,240, the federal response center said on Wednesday.
"Over the past day, 23,704 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,466 cases (10.4%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.39%.
Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 3,254 daily infections, up from 3,188 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,161 cases, down from 2,478, and St. Petersburg with 1,939 cases, up from 1,934.
The response center reported 783 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 784 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 150,705.
In the same 24 hours, 22,584 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 22,218 the day before, bringing the total to 5,404,797. (ANI/Sputnik)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor