Shah Rukh Khan claims No 1 spot as India's most powerful celebrity in 2025

Shah Rukh Khan claimed the number one position as India’s most powerful celebrity in 2025, with a brand value of $177.9 million, climbing two spots from 2024, according to Kroll India’s Celebrity Brand Valuation 2025.

Ranveer Singh retained the number two position, with a brand value of $162.9 million, while cricketer Virat Kohli lost the top spot and ranked third with a value of $158.4 million.

“The combined brand value of the top 25 Indian celebrities is estimated at $2.0 billion in 2025, down 3.7 per cent from the previous year,” Kroll India said in a release.

Digital platforms are increasingly complementing traditional campaigns, enabling brands to expand audience reach, personalise messaging and improve campaign effectiveness, the release added.

Digital endorsements earlier accounted for 40-60 per cent of endorsement portfolios. They now constitute 60-75 per cent for several leading celebrities.

“The 2025 rankings reflect how celebrity brand value is being shaped by a combination of traditional endorsement strength, digital relevance, social media engagement and emerging AI-led opportunities. While established names continue to command significant brand equity, digital-first engagement and new monetisation models, including entrepreneurial ventures, are increasingly influencing the next wave of celebrity brands,” Umakanta Panigrahi, managing director, valuation advisory services at Kroll, said in the release.

He added that as these drivers of influence became more diverse, measuring celebrity brand value required increasingly sophisticated approaches that captured both commercial impact and digital relevance.

Vinit Karnik, business head at GroupM ESP, said he expected the trend of celebrities launching and scaling their own brands to accelerate. Cricket stars would continue to dominate the endorsement space, supported by their unparalleled reach, engagement and recall among Indian audiences, he added.

“As the drivers of celebrity value become increasingly diverse and interconnected, Kroll’s unique ability to handle complex valuations plays a key role, and its Celebrity Brand Valuation study offers an important perspective on this evolving landscape,” Karnik added.

Shah Rukh Khan’s films in 2023 re-established his audience appeal, while the expansion of his endorsement portfolio helped propel him to the top of the rankings in 2025.

“Our analysis indicates that his normalised brand associations increased from 28 in 2024 to 36 in 2025, while his endorsement fee remained resilient at around ₹10 crore. Consequently, his brand value rose by 22 per cent, from $145.7 million to $177.9 million, taking him from third to first position,” the report said.

Ranveer Singh continued to be one of India’s most valuable celebrity brands and retained his position in the rankings, with a brand value of $162.9 million. While his estimated endorsement fee increased from around ₹7.5 crore to ₹8 crore following the commercial success of Dhurandhar, this was not enough to offset a shrinking client roster, which declined from 45 in 2024 to 38 in 2025, the report added.

The top gainers in 2025 included Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who moved from 28th to 25th position as her brand value increased 30 per cent. Ananya Panday climbed from 25th to 19th position, while Rohit Sharma moved to 14th from 17th.