NewsVoir New Delhi [India], February 4: SABIC, a global leader in diversified chemicals, will bring its latest innovative and advanced material solutions to PlastIndia 2026, in support of India and the region's fast-growing economies, including electrification and the use of renewable materials and energy. With the theme of "Shaping Tomorrow Together", SABIC will highlight how advanced materials and technical expertise are enabling solutions that touch everyday life across mobility, energy, infrastructure, packaging and consumer applications. Visitors at the event will be among the first to see SABIC's approach of collaborating closely with customers to anticipate future needs and co-develop solutions for the region's evolving industries, with exhibits demonstrating how materials science can support electrification, lightweighting and infrastructure development, while enabling improved performance, process efficiency and support sustainability outcomes. India is a one of the strategic markets for us.

Sami Al-Osaimi, Executive Vice President, Polymers SBU at SABIC said "Through close collaboration with our customers and value chain partners, we are developing advanced material solutions that support India's growth ambitions while enabling better performance and supporting sustainability across industries. Plastindia 2026 is an important platform to demonstrate how we can join hands to shape tomorrow together." SABIC's presence at Plastindia 2026 is organized around four experience areas: MOVE, BUILD, POWER and CARE, representing the cornerstones of modern life. Through these areas, visitors will understand how SABIC's materials are applied across industries, including buildings and infrastructure, transportation and mobility, electrical and energy systems, and healthcare and consumer products, with a focus on delivering clear application-level advantages for manufacturers and end users.

MOVE: Enabling next-generation EV charging and automotive applications to be lighter, safer and more durable, helping manufacturers reduce maintenance, improve design flexibility and support reliable e-mobility infrastructure. The production of large battery enclosures used in the automotive industry is supported by SABIC's MEGAMOLDING™ platform which enables the manufacturability of large, high-performance thermoplastics. BUILD: Advancing piping and construction applications that enable long-term strength and crack resistance while reducing weight versus metal, helping ensure safer water networks and more resilient infrastructure. POWER: Supporting solar and energy applications, including floating photovoltaic systems and high-performance panels, that help improve energy output, enable extended service life and lower overall system costs through enhanced durability and weatherability.

CARE: Showcasing packaging and consumer applications that help protect everyday contents while helping in enabling recyclability, convenience and enable longer shelf life, alongside dedicated healthcare materials that support safer drug delivery, blood management and personal protection. With over four decades of successful collaboration in India, SABIC brings together global expertise and strong local understanding to support customer growth and application development. Through its participation at PlastIndia 2026, the company reiterates its focus on enabling progress through materials, technology and collaboration. To learn more, visit SABIC at Hall 2, Ground Floor, Booth G05 during PlastIndia 2026 from February 5-10, 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

