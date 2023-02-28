Sacumen is certified as a Great Place To Work Certified Company

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 28 (ANI/SRV): Sacumen has been a Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India from Feb 2023 to Feb 2024! The Great Place To Work assessment found that Sacumen excelled in the five dimensions of Credibility Of Management, Respect For People, Fairness At The Workplace, Pride, and Camaraderie Between People.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

(https://www.linkedin.com/in/nitsecy) Nitesh Sinha, CEO and Founder of Sacumen said "The Great Place To Work" recognition is a testimony of our efforts to build an inspiring workplace where members feel valued and execute to their optimal abilities. Ownership, Impact through Innovation, Team Work, delighting Customers, and Being Fair are pillars of our Culture. Flexible work culture, employee-centric policies, and our keen focus on growth are the bedrock of Sacumen being a Great Place To Work. I congratulate our team of Sacumenties and thank our clients and partners for supporting Sacumen through its growth story"

In India, the institute partners with more than 1400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a Great Place To Work For All.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place To Work For All and role models for all leaders.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93 per cent more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly and have a fair chance at promotion.

Founded in 2015, (https://sacumen.com) Sacumen is a niche player in the cybersecurity market, solving critical problems for security product companies. Sacumen specializes in working with Cyber security product companies. We are working with 77+ Security Product Companies such as Symantec, Palo Alto Networks, Varonis, AlienVault, IBM, CA Technologies, ThreatConnect, SecurityScorecard, ForgeRock, Code42, Flashpoint, etc. in the areas of Connector Development, Connector Support, Product Engineering.

Sacumen has built 850+ Connectors in the areas of SIEM, IAM, Ticketing Systems, Incident Response, Cloud Applications, Cloud Monitoring, Threat Intelligence Feed, Endpoint Security, Cloud Storage, DevOps, GRC, Vulnerability Management, Authentication, etc.

