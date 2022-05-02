Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd Announces Split at 1:10 Ratio

You would like to read
- Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. up by 4 percent in a neutral market on stock split plan; zooms 15 percent in 1 month
- Shree Rapid Technologies partners with Boston Micro Fabrication to bring precision micro 3D printing to India
- Zamil Steel Buildings India Pvt. Ltd. Partners with Trimble to Transform Steel Fabrication around the World
- Century Group chooses Wrench SmartProject as platform for managing their engineering deliverables
- QuEST Global signs an agreement with Alstom to deliver Engineering Solutions
New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI/PNN): Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. (BSE: 540642, NSE: SALASAR), has informed the exchanges that in its board meeting held on April 30, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company have approved split/ sub-division of equity shares of the company.
The ratio of the split is set 1:10, i.e. existing one (1) equity share of the Company having face value of Rs 10/- (each fully paid up), will be split/ sub-divided into ten (10) equity shares having face value of Re 1 each fully paid up. The record date will be intimated in due course.
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd incorporated in 2007 is a provider of customized steel fabrication and infrastructure solutions in India. The Company provides 360-degree solutions by carrying out engineering, designing, fabrication, galvanization and deployment. Its products include telecommunication towers, power transmission line towers, smart lighting poles, monopoles, guard rails, substation structures, solar module mounting structures and customized galvanized & non-galvanized steel structures.
Salasar Techno Engineering Limited's services include providing complete engineering, procurement and control for projects such as Railway Electrification, Rural Electrification, Power Transmission Lines, and Solar Power Plants.
Salasar Techno Engineering is among the leading manufacturers of telecom towers one of India's leading multi-conglomerates in the Engineering and Infrastructure industry. The company is continuously on growth path. The company has a rich experience of completing several renowned projects for national infrastructure development. It has successfully executed projects for UPPCL, HVPNL (Haryana), PTCUL (UK), HPPTCL (HP) and other government entities. Prestigious Clientele in 25+ Countries worldwide includes ITI, Indus Towers, All India Radio, American Towers, etc.
"Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. is decarbonising India's power sector to achieve sustainability goal.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor