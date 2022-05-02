Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd Announces Split at 1:10 Ratio

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI/PNN): Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. (BSE: 540642, NSE: SALASAR), has informed the exchanges that in its board meeting held on April 30, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company have approved split/ sub-division of equity shares of the company.

The ratio of the split is set 1:10, i.e. existing one (1) equity share of the Company having face value of Rs 10/- (each fully paid up), will be split/ sub-divided into ten (10) equity shares having face value of Re 1 each fully paid up. The record date will be intimated in due course.

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd incorporated in 2007 is a provider of customized steel fabrication and infrastructure solutions in India. The Company provides 360-degree solutions by carrying out engineering, designing, fabrication, galvanization and deployment. Its products include telecommunication towers, power transmission line towers, smart lighting poles, monopoles, guard rails, substation structures, solar module mounting structures and customized galvanized & non-galvanized steel structures.

Salasar Techno Engineering Limited's services include providing complete engineering, procurement and control for projects such as Railway Electrification, Rural Electrification, Power Transmission Lines, and Solar Power Plants.

Salasar Techno Engineering is among the leading manufacturers of telecom towers one of India's leading multi-conglomerates in the Engineering and Infrastructure industry. The company is continuously on growth path. The company has a rich experience of completing several renowned projects for national infrastructure development. It has successfully executed projects for UPPCL, HVPNL (Haryana), PTCUL (UK), HPPTCL (HP) and other government entities. Prestigious Clientele in 25+ Countries worldwide includes ITI, Indus Towers, All India Radio, American Towers, etc.

"Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. is decarbonising India's power sector to achieve sustainability goal.

