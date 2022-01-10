Sandpiper Visas records a 100% success rate in visa approvals

You would like to read
- Idol Immigration, a platform for visa services launched
- Canada Startup Visa - a top choice for entrepreneurs and senior executives
- Rajkot resident launches Businessbook, a super app that is a business directory, job portal, and much more
- Akbar Travels makes Dubai tour more exciting with online visa application
- Ultrahuman partners with Visa to make good health accessible to its cardholders
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 10 (ANI/PNN): Sandpiper Visas, a leading immigration consultancy firm in Bangalore and Hyderabad, ranks among the best immigration consultants with a 100% success rate for obtaining the visa approvals for Canada, Australia, UK, UAE and many more countries.
Sandpiper Visas also handles all aspects of international relocation and guides clients through the complex procedures involved in moving to another country in a smooth and quick manner.
"We have a 100 success rate for obtaining visa approvals for Canada, the UK, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, and many other countries. This achievement speaks volumes about the in-depth knowledge and expertise we have cultivated over the past 4+ years that has helped us serve thousands of satisfied clients throughout their visa application process," said Vinay Kumar, Chief Immigration Consultant at Sandpiper Visas.
The immigration services offered by Sandpiper Visas include Citizenship by Investment Program, Permanent Resident Visa, Work Permit, Study Visa, Business Visa, Entrepreneur & Investor Visas, Investment Visa, Innovative or Startup Entrepreneur Program, Dependent Visa, IELTS/PTE Coaching, and many more.
The firm, which has two offices in Bangalore and one in Hyderabad, also assists clients with Business Setup, Business Plan, Bank account setup, VAT Registration, VAT filing, Monthly Management Account, Managing Business, Yearly accounting, Corporate Tax Filing, Investment management in the UK, Australia and Canada.
"We have highly experienced and skilled immigration consultants who know the ins and out of the immigration process, allowing us to offer the most comprehensive services and assistance to clients. Even during the pandemic, we offered a consultation over the phone and video calls and extended end-to-end support with all the paperwork and documentation," said Monika, Managing Partner at Sandpiper Visas, adding that they are continuing to put in 100% efforts to ensure the third wave of the pandemic doesn't come in the way of helping clients realise their dream of settling abroad.
For more information, visit: (https://www.sandpipervisas.com)
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor