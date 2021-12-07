Sanjay Ghodawat IIT & Medical Academy creates history with AIR 48 at NEET 2021

You would like to read
Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): Aditya Rasal of the Sanjay Ghodawat IIT & Medical Academy (SGIMA), Atigre bagged the AIR 48 at NEET 2021 by scoring 707/720 marks.
This result was historic as the SGIMA at NEET for the first time reached the under 50 AIR rank.
There were other successful students who through the SGIMA did exceptionally well in the exam. 4 students scored above 670 score, 6 students received above 650 score, 28 students scored above 600, 47 students above 550 and 72 students scored 500 and above marks at the NEET 2021.
The Director Srinivas Konduti said, "With these results at NEET, SGIMA has proved to be a competent academy for both JEE and NEET preparation for students aiming at premier medical and engineering institutes of the nation."
SGIMA has already bagged AIR 233 rank in JEE Advance this year with 10 students achieving below 5000 rank and 23 below 10,000 rank.
The Chairman, Sanjay Ghodawat congratulated the Director, Srinivas Konduti and all the teaching and non-teaching staff for the stupendous results. He also wished all the successful students and congratulated them for their brilliant performance.
"It gives me immense satisfaction and delight when I see students from our academy make it to the merit list of highly prestigious exams like IIT & Medical Academy. It does not just reflect the transformation we are making in the field of education but also the quality of teaching at SGIMA," says Sanjay Ghodawat, Chairman - Sanjay Ghodawat IIT & Medical Academy.
