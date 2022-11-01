SATYA MicroCapital launches third edition of Vijayalakshmi Das Entrepreneurship Awards 2023

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): SATYA MicroCapital Limited recently launched the third edition of Vijayalakshmi Das Entrepreneurship Awards 2023 - an Awards & Recognition platform to felicitate Women Entrepreneurs at the grassroots level to honor the 'Mother of Indian Microfinance' - Late Vijaylakshmi Das.

The momentous launch took place on the celebratory occasion of SATYA completing its 6 years of foundation at Eros Hotel, New Delhi.

Dr Alok Mishra (CEO & Director: MFIN) & Jiji Mammen (Executive Director & CEO: Sa-Dhan) during their keynote addresses shared their heartfelt feelings regarding the growth trajectory of SATYA and also motivated everyone to achieve a higher state of transformation.

Renowned Indian social activist who is working for empowerment of women since past three decades - Padma Shri 2021 Dr Niru Kumar also attended the launch event and applauded SATYA for the remarkable impact it is inducing in lives of rural women entrepreneurs.

Dr Arun Kumar Pandey - Orthopedic Surgeon & Assistant professor in VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital who is also an acclaimed poet turned up as one of the proclaimed guests for the launch event of Vijayalakshmi Das Entrepreneurship Awards 2023.

Underlining the essence of the program more in detail, SATYA's Board Members - Surekha Marandi, Navin Surya, Dr Deepali Pant Joshi along with MD, CIO & CEO- SATYA, Vivek Tiwari also shared their heartfelt thoughts encompassing Madam Vijayalakshmi Das' poised and courteous personality. The event witnessed benign presence of an audience of more than 300 people consisting of SATYA employees and members from across the MFI n BFSI sector.

The Vijayalakshmi Das Entrepreneurship Awards are categorized into four sections: Leader of the Year (One Award), Entrepreneur of the Year Awards - Micro (3), Entrepreneur of the Year Awards - Small (3), and Entrepreneur of the Year Awards - Medium (3).

Nominations for the awards opened immediately after the launch. The nomination form is available on the official website of SATYA MicroCapital Limited. The last day of submission of the entries is 31st December 2022.

Nominees will be evaluated by a panel entailing prominent experienced members operating in the microfinance landscape in India. Winners shall be announced on 8th March 2023 - International Women's Day in a gala award ceremony.

Each of these prestigious awards is tailored to identify, recognize, influence, inspire, encourage, and celebrate the outstanding leadership and achievements demonstrated by women entrepreneurs across the Indian microfinance landscape. This initiative will not only motivate women entrepreneurs to reach greater heights with flying colours but will also encourage the aspiring women entrepreneurs to improve their standards of business practices to attain a high level of entrepreneurship.

Vivek Tiwari, MD & CEO, SATYA MicroCapital Limited said, "These awards will serve as impetus to promote and encourage women to take part in entrepreneurial endeavours. It is equally important to acknowledge and felicitate women entrepreneurs at the grassroots level. It's been 2 years that SATYA is recognizing the achievements made by women entrepreneurs who have surmounted so many obstacles to attain professional success. Furthermore, we are certain to carry forward this legacy of Vijayalakshmi Das Entrepreneurship Awards in coming years too."

The MFI is offering collateral free micro credit services through cashless transactions to more than 10 lakh active clients living in rural semi urban areas of India for their income generation and further expansion. SATYA has achieved several milestones since its inception on 28th October 2016. Having an impressive loan disbursement portfolio of worth more than Rs 6,800 Crores and currently having more than Rs 3,250 Crores Assets Under Management. SATYA aims to facilitate socio economic assistance to five million households by the year 2025. Till date, SATYA has established its terrestrial footprints in more than 37,000 villages across 21 states. Moving forward SATYA is also envisioning the target of 5000 Cr AUM by March 2023.

