SBI Chairman flags off mobile medical unit project

You would like to read
- World Aplastic Anemia Day: Anemia Rath flagged off in Indore on the part of the anaemia awareness campaign
- Hyundai Motor India announces nationwide Smart Care Clinic
- India's awaited AI enabled retail clinic is set to launch in Delhi-NCR
- SENS Clinic joins hands with Bollywood's favourite Acupuncturist Dr. Jewel Gamadia
- Neeraj Epilepsy Clinic to launch free check-up camp for 2 weeks on International Epilepsy Day 2022 - Awareness Days
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): State Bank of India's Chairman, Dinesh Khara flagged off "SBI Sanjeevani-Clinic on Wheels", a mobile medical unit project at State Bank Bhavan, Mumbai. A batch of 5 such Mobile Medical Units were flagged off to provide primary healthcare services in the States of Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh & Uttarakhand.
SBI Sanjeevani provides primary, preventive, diagnostic, and referral health services at the doorstep of the people in the remote areas. The Mobile Medical Unit will be equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic facilities and accompanied by a dedicated medical team consisting of a doctor, lab technician and pharmacist.
These units will provide services throughout the year, which will help rural communities for availing healthcare facilities at their doorsteps, thus saving their valuable time for daily livelihood activities. Along with the clinical facilities, the unit will also run specialized health and awareness camps in these remote villages. The project also leverages collaborations with local health departments/medical colleges for support. As on date, such facility has been sanctioned for 18 States and 2 Union Territories.
SBI Foundation, the CSR arm of the Bank has partnered with various NGOs for implementation of the initiative that aims to provide primary healthcare facilities in rural areas. SBI General Insurance Company Limited has provided the funding support for purchase of Mobile Medical Units to implement the project, in the above five States.
Speaking at the event, Dinesh Khara shared that, "Healthcare has been one of the key focus areas of SBI's long term CSR strategy and we believe that SBI Sanjeevani initiative through our Mobile Medical Units will help in improving quality of life of communities in the remote areas. The initiative will not only provide primary healthcare services at the doorstep but also create awareness and improve the hygiene practices in these areas, through special drives and camps. SBI envisions to scale up the initiative across all the States in our country."
SBI Foundation, the CSR subsidiary of State Bank of India, has been undertaking CSR initiatives with a vision to improve the socio-economic well-being of the society, particularly of the less fortunate and underprivileged members of the society and enable them to live up to the potential.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor