Science and Technology Park's Demo Day showcases the most promising startups

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Science and Technology Park, Pune (Scitech Park), with support from the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, is taking a bold step towards creating a future-ready manufacturing ecosystem through the Scitech StepUp ManXL - a NIDHI Accelerator Programme funded by DST.

The manufacturing sector has been historically established as the backbone of the economy and employment generation. The sector is witnessing exponential growth in start-ups covering untapped technological prowess. Furthermore, the sector is scouting for greater efficiencies and create opportunities for cost rationalization. Scitech StepUp ManXL is an attempt of harnessing the potential technological advancements to achieve the vision of value creation and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Scitech StepUp ManXL culminates with a Demo Day on 29th March 2023 in Pune showcasing the most promising startups offering cutting-edge technologies for MSMEs in manufacturing sector. 14 startups will showcase their innovative solutions to potential investors, enablers, mentors and customers at the Demo Day event. Moreover, the start-ups will compete to win cash prizes of Rs. 10 Lakh. These start-ups have onboarded the accelerator after going through a rigorous selection process. In the programme, to make them investment/order ready, the start-ups were provided expertly curated training and 1-on-1 mentoring. They also had access to Scitech Park infrastructure and showcasing opportunities.

On Demo Day, in the morning half (10:30 AM to 1:00 PM), the start-ups will make brief presentations to a Jury (to decide awards) and an audience having investors, enablers, industry representatives etc. In the post-lunch session (2:00 PM to 4:30 PM), the start-ups will interact with investors and enablers on a 1-on-1 basis (the investors/enablers will choose the start-ups they want to interact with). Post 4:30 PM the award ceremony will take place.

The 14 participating start-ups showcasing their work are AICAN, AQ Automations, BTECH Smart Solutions, C-Probe Technologies, geniSIGHTS, HariSi, IDT Innovation Technologies, InfinityX, Inovec Solutions, Jay Bharat Agritech, PupilMesh, Resonating Mindz, SmartBizz CS and WaveNxD Technologies. One can access more information about these companies on the (Science and Technology Park website).

In conclusion, the Demo Day is an excellent opportunity for investors, mentors, and customers to witness the most promising startups in the manufacturing sector Scitech Park has to offer. By supporting these startups, we can invest in the future of manufacturing and contribute to economic growth.

Let us come together to create a vibrant and innovative ecosystem that fosters entrepreneurship and supports the growth of the manufacturing sector in India.

To register your interest to the Demo Day organized by Scitech Park on 29th March 2023 as an investor, please fill out this form: (https://forms.gle/rrSatb2DTb1F5oGL6).

Science and Technology Park, Pune (Scitech Park) is DST, GOI supported Science and Technology Entrepreneurs' Park (STEP) set up on the Pune University campus. It is a not-for-profit organization registered as a Society and a Trust in 1990. It acts as Industry - Research - Academia - Government connect to promote S & T based innovation and entrepreneurship. With a mission to convert knowledge into wealth, Scitech Park has supported nearly 200 innovative start-ups by providing comprehensive incubation services. From idea stage to growth stage, to support the innovative start-ups, Scitech Park runs various initiatives including sustenance grant, prototyping grant, seed fund and acceleration support.

