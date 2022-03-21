SCMS Pune conferred with Shastri Conference and Lecture Series Grant (SCLSG)

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Pune, the leading BBA institute under the umbrella of Symbiosis International Deemed University has been awarded the Shastri Conference and Lecture Series Grant (SCLSG) from Shastri Institute for organizing a two days lecture series on 'Sustainability Strategies - Dealing With Uncertainty.' The lecture series was held on 10th and 11th March 2022.

The Shastri Indo-Canadian Institute is a binational organization that promotes understanding between India and Canada through academic activities and exchanges. The lecture series addressed several key challenges and innovations in different business domains pre and post-pandemic. The event was inaugurated by Dr Prachi Kaul, Director of Shastri Indo-Canadian Institute and Dr Adya Sharma, Director of SCMS Pune.

Renowned personalities with celebrated backgrounds came on board for the lecture series as speakers and dignitaries. The first session on Day 1 was by Ashok Namboodiri, Chief Business Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. He spoke on the topic 'Strategic Shift of Marketing to the Digital Paradigm' while discussing how the role of Chief Marketing Officers has changed over the period of time as the industry witnesses a paradigm change in the marketing requirements. It was followed by a session by Dr Boria Majumdar, Academician, Researcher, and Sports Journalist. He spoke on the topic 'Management Lessons from The World of Sports' - incorporating anecdotes of well-known Indian sports players. The final session on Day 1 was by Saurabh Tripathi, Director, Risk Consulting at KPMG. He elaborated on the topic, 'Fintech is the New Normal'. He shared technical insights into the present scenario of Fintech, the developments, opportunities, immense scope, and future of Fintech.

On Day 2 of the series, Prof. Dr Bruce Kidd, University Ombudsperson, Professor Emeritus, University of Toronto, and an Olympic veteran delivered a session on 'Sports Leadership in COVID-19'. The session addressed a very important subject of sports and its importance at the micro and macro levels.

It was followed by Saurabh Nigam, Vice President, Human Capital at Omidyar Network India. He spoke about 'People First in the New Normal', highlighting the importance of HR, particularly with the advent of the pandemic, the changing landscape of business, and people's role in the same. The final session was addressed by Dr Adya Sharma, Director of Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Pune. She spoke on 'Changing Landscape of Education Sector', providing a detailed insight into the drastic changes witnessed by the education sector in the last few years, the role of digitalization in education, the changing role of teachers, and the importance of innovative pedagogy.

More than 800 attendees, including students, academicians, and industry professionals, were present at the two-day lecture series. It was a culmination of diverse ideas and opinions from across the globe, on the survival and sustainability of contemporary businesses in uncertain times, keeping with the spirit of Vaudhaiva Kutumbakam, The World is One Family.

