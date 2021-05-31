SCMS, Pune sets new standards of placements amidst the pandemic

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI/SRV Media): Today, the role of pioneering education institutes is not limited to imparting knowledge and skills to young minds. The scope of education has also extended to the head start colleges provide students in the form of campus placements.
Over the years, placements have been a defining factor in the quality of education in an institute. However, in current times, the pandemic has formed a looming cloud of uncertainty over campus placements.
But Symbiosis Centre For Management Studies, Pune has again withstood the test of time and upheld the standards of placements in the college. The graduating batch of 2021 has gotten a great kickstart to their journey ahead in the corporate world with successful placements. From leading MNCs to growing unicorns, the college has seen an influx of new as well as regular reputed recruiters this year.
Despite such uncertainty and turbulence in the corporate world, the placement cell of SCMS - Pune laid down the foundation of many flourishing careers for the students of the college. The placement records have improved both qualitatively and quantitatively, as is fit for the leading BBA institute of India.
To upskill the students and prepare them for placements, the cell conducted 30+ training sessions, workshops, & international guest lectures. Moreover, 150+ domestic and international internship opportunities were also provided to the students. As a result, by the end of a fruitful placement session in SCMS- Pune, students were placed in reputed companies with an average package of 5.55 LPA. The highest domestic package stood at 10 LPA while the highest international package was 12 LPA.
Many global corporate giants like KPMG, Wipro, Deloitte, Accenture, GO MO GROUP, SearchBourne Consulting, Hats-Off, MyGate, ICICI Bank, Jaro Education, TresVista, Trufedu, Zomato, Satiq, MGH, Talent Corner, Zocdoc, D'Trove, GigiIndia, and Northern Trust., and others recruited students from the campus for various roles. With such exceptional placement records despite the pandemic, SCMS-Pune continues to support its students in their corporate journey.
To ensure that teaching and learning don't stop during the COVID 19 Pandemic, SCMS Pune adopted the Synchronous and Asynchronous mode of teaching. Students were also given access to E-books and E-learning resources. They were also given free access to numerous courses offered on the Coursera and Edx Platform. Furthermore, the Institute provides opportunities for International Exposure through the University's Global Immersion Programme.
This year even in the pandemic situation, the students were given an opportunity to pursue the exchange virtually as well as physically with DHBW K, Germany, ESSEC, France, IESEG, France, and Macquarie, Australia. SCMS-Pune completed the third edition of Collaborative Online International Learning (COIL) with Bridge Valley Community and Technical College, US. The news was covered on 55 different online platforms.
The Director of SCMS, Adya Sharma says, "The main objective of the Placement Cell is to bridge the gap between the stringent competition in the industry and talent available in the college. Not only we offer training programs to students to develop various significant skills, but also facilitates the process of recruitment for all the eligible students. We maintain strong corporate relations with regular and new recruiters and constantly work on increasing industry exposure. The Placement cell is also responsible for the functioning of the Internship Cell and Career Development Cell. We always ensure that our students are well equipped to take up the challenges of the professional environment."
SCMS Pune was set up in the year 2004 and is a Department of Symbiosis International (Deemed University). Devoted to excellence in teaching, learning and research at an early stage; the management institute develops students into not only leaders but individuals with a strong vision to make an impact globally!
To know more, visit - www.scmspune.ac.in
