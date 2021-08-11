Sealmatic obtains REACH and RoHS certification European Union Regulation

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mumbai-based Sealmatic a leading manufacturer of mechanical seals has been awarded, the REACH and RoHS certification as per the European Union Regulation (EU) and is the only mechanical seal company in India which has the distinction of having the REACH and RoHS certification.
Sealmatic designs and manufactures mechanical seals and associated products mainly for the oil & gas, chemical, pharmaceutical, pulp & paper, power, mining, and many more industrial applications.
Today, it provides the most complete selection of engineered mechanical seals and sealing support systems. Sealmatic products are globally recognized as a trusted brand in the process industry.
REACH - Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation, and Restriction of Chemicals, is a guideline of the European Union, implemented for the protection of health of all beings and the environment.
RoHS - Restriction of Hazardous Substances; it focuses on the safety of human well-being and the climate through the aversion of destructive substances, to lessen the natural impact and effect on health.
The data provided by Sealmatic has been effectively confirmed for REACH and RoHS, affirming that the mechanical seals made by Sealmatic does not contain any unsafe or hazardous substances. Moreover, it is inconsistent with the REACH and RoHS guidelines and has distinguished and dealt with the dangers connected to hazardous substances or materials.
REACH and RoHS of EU regulation sets up methodology for gathering and surveying data on the properties and risks of substances. In light of test in the lab, to the necessities of Regulation (EC) No. 1907/2006, TUV association has investigated the reports and subsequently confirms, that the report submitted by Sealmatic for the assessment doesn't surpass the predetermined centralization of 0.1% w/w of substances as characterized by EU REACH 1907/2006.
Additionally, the materials investigated for RoHS had inspected and confirms that Sealmatic meets the necessities as characterized by RoHS-Directive 2011/65/EU.
For more information:
(http://www.sealmaticindia.com)
info@sealmaticindia.com
This story is provided by BusinessWire India.
