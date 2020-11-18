Senseforth.ai named a Gartner Cool Vendor

You would like to read
- RBL Bank's Chatbot 'RBL Cares', now enables banking transactions
- Bharti Airtel acquires a strategic stake in conversational AI focused startup - Voicezen
- AI Skilling in India: New study confirms AI Set to be a major part of India's growth story with increasing demands for skills
- Firstsource partners with Uniphore to deliver exceptional customer experience leveraging their AI and Automation Technology
- CMS IT Services Collaborates with Artificial Intelligence Platform Senseforth.ai
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Senseforth.ai, a leader in Conversational AI technology, has been named a Cool Vendor in Conversational AI Platforms 2020 by Gartner.
The "Cool Vendor" status denotes a startup that provides innovative, impactful, and intriguing solutions/products to empower users and fuel business growth.
Senseforth.ai has created a distinct identity with its unique approach to natural language understanding (NLU) and intent identification that simplifies bot building, improves accuracy, and reduces response time significantly. Intents are purposes or goals that customers express through their inputs.
Senseforth.ai trains intents separately from entities to get a precise understanding of user intentions and map them onto relevant responses quickly and accurately. This has enabled the company to achieve industry-leading accuracy of over 96 per cent.
"We are thrilled to be named a Cool Vendor in Conversational AI Platforms by Gartner, as we believe it reinforces our mission to build world-class Conversational AI solutions aimed at driving revenue growth," said Shridhar Marri, CEO & Co-founder of Senseforth Inc. "This recognition further cements our position as a leader in Conversational AI technology."
Senseforth.ai has been helping global enterprises increase revenue with AI-powered bots that address queries, resolve issues, perform tasks, make product recommendations, and even provide meaningful insights.
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently granted Senseforth Inc. a US patent for its Conversational AI algorithms. Senseforth.ai has also won several prestigious awards including the 'Most Innovative Product' by Netapp,' The AI Product of the Year 2018' award by Frost & Sullivan, 'India Emerging 20 Companies Award' by London & Partners, and 'Game Changer Awards' by NASSCOM.
Senseforth.ai is the only Conversational AI start-up to be featured in the top-10 of the Stanford Question Answering Dataset 2.0 (SQuAD 2.0), one of the world's most authoritative machine reading comprehension (MRC) benchmarks.
Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor