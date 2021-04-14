Servify acquires Europe based WebToGo, a provider for multichannel self-care and customer experience solutions

You would like to read
- Kalki Koechlin stands out on the Cover of Harper's Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, shot on OnePlus 8T 5G
- OnePlus 8 Pro now available on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store on EMI starting Rs 3,056
- Samsung, National Geographic Traveller India partner to #UncoverTheEpic with Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G's 8K Video Snap Feature
- Shop online for latest, budget-friendly smartphones on No Cost EMI from Bajaj Finserv EMI Store
- Jubilant Pharma Ltd. and Aavis Pharmaceuticals launch Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate tablets in the U.S. market
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): Servify, announces the acquisition of key businesses of Munich based WebToGo, a one-stop provider for multichannel self-care and customer experience solutions for smartphones, tablets and laptops.
This acquisition will help Servify further strengthen its global footprint both in terms of technology and people.
The acquisition brings the two marquee solutions of WebToGo into Servify's portfolio- myhandycheck and wenewa. While 'myhandycheck' is a mobile device diagnostics suite using cutting-edge technology, 'wenewa' has the ability to identify, diagnose and triage connected devices remotely. Both these products have close adjacencies to Servify's core business and will further enhance Servify's offerings. The team has also been seamlessly absorbed into Servify across Product, Technology and Business functions.
"The whole world is undergoing digital transformation with each business trying to adapt to this change. It's easier for some but incredibly complex for most. Our self-care diagnostics and remote monitoring tools are appreciated for their relevance and efficiency. Our integration with Servify will open up new avenues and usher in a new era of customer experience," said Peter Duesing, Founder and CEO of WebToGo GmbH.
"As we set bigger and bolder ambitions for ourselves, we also rely on expertise from people who know how to elevate customer experience further. Our vision is aligned with that of Peter and his team at WebToGo, and together we want to utilise our collective deep domain knowledge and technology prowess. There couldn't be a better time than now for this acquisition," added Sreevathsa Prabhakar, Founder of Servify.
Servify works with leading smartphone brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi etc undertaking their Device Protection business and device exchange/buyback programs. Servify is headquartered in Mumbai, India and has subsidiaries in 8 countries.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor