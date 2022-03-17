Seton Pharmaceuticals, LLC and Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. launch Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Capsules USP, 50 mg/325 mg/40 mg in U.S. market

You would like to read
Wall (South Dakota)/Atlanta [US]/Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 17 (ANI/PR Newswire): Seton Pharmaceuticals, LLC and Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced the launch of Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Capsules USP, 50 mg/325 mg/40 mg, a therapeutic equivalent of the reference listed drug Butalbital, Acetaminophen, and Caffeine capsules of Mayne Pharma, Inc. in the U.S. market. The product will be distributed by Seton Pharmaceuticals, LLC.
Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Capsules are indicated for the relief of the symptom complex of tension (or muscle contraction) headache.
"We are pleased to collaborate with Seton Pharmaceuticals for the commercial launch of Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Capsules in the U.S. market" stated Dhananjay Barot, Director, Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. "Our unfaltering adherence towards the pharmaceutical industry makes us a major supplier for this product" stated Swapnil Shah, Managing Director, Senores Group.
"Seton is proud to partner with Senores on the launch of Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Capsules" stated Christopher McCarthy, Executive Vice President of Seton Pharmaceuticals, LLC. "This continues our commitment to providing affordable medicines to the consumer through quality manufacturing partnerships."
U.S. annual market size for Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Capsules USP, 50 mg/325 mg/40 mg was approximately USD 29.18 million (Symphony, Dec 2021).
Seton Pharmaceuticals, LLC was established in 2007 in Wall Township, New Jersey. Focusing on FDA approved generic pharmaceuticals, Seton partners with developers and manufacturers to launch ANDA products under the Seton label. With a strong emphasis on product & financial management and supplier & customer service, Seton delivers unparalleled product quality.
Senores Pharmaceuticals, based in Atlanta, Georgia is one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. market. Currently, the company has more than 15 products commercially launched or filed with the USFDA.
Seton Pharmaceuticals, LLC
1967 Highway 34
Wall Township New Jersey 07719
800-510-3401
(www.setonpharmaceuticals.com)
Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Atlanta,
Georgia
(www.senorespharma.com)
Photo: (https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1768571/Senores_Pharma__Seton_Pharma.jpg)
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)
