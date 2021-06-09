Shadowfax to enable delivery of Oxygen Concentrators to 100 cities in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 9 (ANI/News Voir): Shadowfax, one of India's largest crowd sourced logistics platforms, today announced that the company has associated with GiveIndia, and Ola to enable delivery of Oxygen Concentrators in 100 cities across India. O2ForIndia, an initiative to deliver oxygen concentrators to the doorstep to those in need via Ola app, will be expanded to over 100 cities including Bangalore, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Pune, Nagpur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Coimbatore and Puducherry among others in coming weeks.

Shadowfax, through its pan-India network, is enabling the storage, sanitisation, delivery and reverse-logistics of oxygen concentrators for this thoughtful initiative. Through its expansive hyper-local dark store facilities, deep tech capabilities, and staff trained in COVID Safety Precautions, Shadowfax is supporting the delivery of crucial life saving equipment for those in need, in partnership with GiveIndia and Ola.

O2ForIndia lets people in need request an oxygen concentrator through the Ola app by providing a few basic details. The request will be validated and the concentrators will be provided to the patients at their doorsteps within 30 minutes of the request made.

Abhishek Bansal, Co-founder and CEO of Shadowfax, said, "These are unprecedented times and we are happy to extend our capabilities in support of such initiatives that reduce the burden on the ordinary citizen. It is heartening to see not just individuals, but large organisations collaborate and partner with each other to get help wherever needed. We have been actively involved in facilitating movement of COVID essentials during this pandemic and will continue to extend our complete support in light of our resolve to battle the pandemic."

"Shadowfax has been a great partner in undertaking the distribution of oxygen concentrators, warehousing support, management of last-mile delivery and reverse pickups for the #O2forIndia initiative. This collaboration has helped us streamline the warehousing process across India - and for this we are very grateful," said Atul Satija, GiveIndia CEO and Founder 2.0.

Shadowfax was established in 2015 with the vision of enabling commerce by empowering everyone, everywhere. The unique, tech-driven platform caters to the logistics needs of brands across verticals such as food, grocery, pharma, and e-commerce by providing a comprehensive, speedy and reliable solution right from first mile movement to doorstep delivery. Shadowfax has been working with several government and private entities through the pandemic to facilitate end-to-end deliveries of crucial life-saving equipment like oxygen concentrators, medication, safety gear, and more. Having raised USD 100 million till date from marquee investors, the company currently services in 500+ cities, covering 7000+ pin codes, with 150K+ delivery network partners, and delivers 500K+ orders per day.

GiveIndia is India's most trusted giving platform. It exists to alleviate poverty by enabling the world to give. Its suite of products and solutions enables all givers - individuals and organisations - to donate conveniently to any cause directly on the platform, at their workplace, or through one of GiveIndia's partners. Its community of 1.5M+ donors and 150+ partners have supported 2,000+ verified nonprofits, impacting 10M+ lives across India.

